On Friday 14 February Forbes Public School (FPS) held their annual swimming carnival.

It was a wonderful day full of record breakers, participation and sportsmanship.

Students turning 8-13 years of age competed in 50 metre freestyle/backstroke/breaststroke/butterfly, 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre individual medley, 25 metre races, shallow end races and small pool activities.

Mallee House won the war-cry challenge and the winning house will be announced at the next assembly.

There was also an exciting year 6 versus staff versus parents relay!

Individual champions were Miles Turner and Mollie Flick (Junior), Jack Pointon and Charlie Acheson (11 years), Leo Dwyer and Lucy Rout (12/13 years).

In the 11 years 50 metre freestyle, Jack Pointon broke a record from 2024 in a time of 32:68 seconds.

In the junior 50 metre breaststroke Miles Turner also broke a 2024 record in a time of 47:02 seconds.

In the 12/13 years 50 metre backstroke, Leo Dwyer broke a very old record held by Chris Nock since 1980, in a time of 41:33 seconds (previous record was 42:50 seconds).

That is a 45 year old record! Congratulations Leo.

The final record was achieved by the Kurrajong senior boys relay team - Ari, Leo, Jack and Jamaraki - who broke the 2024 record in a time of 2:43:43 minutes.

Well done to all swimmers who progressed to the Lachlan PSSA Swimming Team Trials in Condobolin on Monday 24 February.

Selected students from this trial will head to Dubbo to try out for the Western PSSA Swimming Team off to Sydney.