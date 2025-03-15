Andrew Little made a return to the dragway racing track in 2024 and he did so in style.

Andrew finished the 2024 NSW championships runner up in the Super Sedan - an amazing achievement in itself but all the more considering he'd taken years away from the sport supporting daughter Claire in her racing.

Andrew got back behind the wheel of his Camaro last year, heading to the Sydney Dragway each month to compete in the title, which draws drivers from all NSW but also interstate.

Just being competitive in the championships requires commitment and Andrew is driver, owner and sponsor of his team.

His season was a success on track, and as the monthly pointscores were tallied it became clear it would all come down to the last round in November: the top five sportsman racers were all within 50 points.

Andrew had wins in a number of rounds to finish the championship in second overall - just 10 points behind the winner.

A deserving winner of our SOYA 2024 Senior Sportsperson of the Year title.