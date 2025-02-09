The fabulous weather was a big positive for the 2025 Eugowra Swim Meet which brought more than 130 swimmers from across the central west small schools for a day of swimming races competing in the Small Towns Shield.

Eugowra, Cudal, Molong and Manildra teams all swam, while Yeoval and Cumnock had the bye due to there only being five lanes in the 25m Eugowra Pool.

Children between the ages of five and 18 swam in their age divisions in all strokes and the medley, and the presence of many supporting families actively involved in the meet and the level of encouragement for all of the children was great to see.

The Eugowra Junior Sports Club swimmers did their town proud.

Huge thanks must go to all the parents, grandparents and community members who helped to make the day run smoothly.