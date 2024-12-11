Tom Drane is back racing on Australian soil after a thrilling year where he finished runner up in the American Flat Track.

The 18-year-old was no sooner on his home turf than he headed to Appin to contest two rounds of the Australian Flat Track nationals - and claimed wins in both.

"It's great to be home, I was looking forward to coming home after having such a good season over there," Tom said.

"It's been pretty cool to be back home racing with some of the people I grew up racing against."

Tom's had a full year in the US, flying out in January to join his team in Florida for pre-season training.

"It was good fun too, my teammates were there and we were going riding every day," he said of the preparations.

The American Flat Track season started early March, and ran across 16 rounds, spread across the breadth of the country, to mid-September.

Tom had seven wins for the season, higher than any other rider in the competition.

There were just two costly falls - thankfully without sustaining injury - that saw him 14 points shy of the season title.

"It wasn't the best start to the year the first race, I got taken down, but after that we came back and won the second race which was pretty good, I was happy with that," he said.

"We had some good races, got a couple of podiums, then another win."

Tom certainly finished the season strong.

"I won the last three races which was pretty cool," he said.

The last win was one to celebrate: he was struggling a bit before the red flag came out but had a good start and was able to capitalise on his opportunity to win.

"I was happy with it and with all the results we got all year," Tom said.

It's the Forbes talent's second year on the professional American circuit and he's absolutely living his dream.

"It's what I wanted to do for a long time," he said.

The experience of 2023 helped in many ways as Tom prepared for his second season in the US.

"I knew everyone in the team so it was better that way," Tom said.

"I had good experience from the year before, I learned a lot, so was able to come out a lot stronger than I did last year."

The Flat Track is an intense competition, with training most days and a lot of travel.

Every round includes a short track, a half mile, a mile and a TT, and in between meets the riders seeking out turn track, motocross and extra flat track racing at every opportunity.

"We just try to do a bit of everything and then keep the fitness up there so we're ready to go all year," Tom said.

Competition was fierce with the young Aussie battling it out against Kody Kopp and Chase Saathoff.

"Nearly every race it was us three on the podium and we were going for it the whole race," Tom said.

As good as it's been to come home - and this time Tom brought teammate Dallas home to ride the Australian circuit through Spring - he's looking forward to racing with Estenson again in 2025.

"It's really good, I think it's one of the best teams on the paddock," he said.

"Everyone has good advice and we work really well together.

"I'm looking forward to it, I think it'll be another really good year - hopefully we can just do that one better and come out on top."

Wins in the Amateur Nationals were a highlight of a competitive year on the American motorcycle racing circuit for Sam Drane.

The 14-year-old completed two three-month stints in the States in 2024, taking out wins in both 250cc classes at the major event of the year for amateurs.

He even rode his 250cc to a third place in the 450cc class.

Sam's loved expanding to the US racing circuit and particularly spending time in California, but one of the biggest moments of the year was actually taking to the track on a 450cc for the first time in a competitive setting and gaining the win over big brother Tom.

A few years apart and Tom now on the professional circuit, the brothers wouldn't usually get to race against each other, so Sam's pretty thrilled with his bragging rights.

Sam came home in time to ride rounds 3 and 4 of the Australian Flat Track Nationals in Appin, winning Day 1 but unfortunately having a crash in his Day 2 opener.

Gunnedah was next, and he finished fourth on day one and second on day three to finish seventh overall in a competitive season.

He's already turning his thoughts to 2025, with plans to get more racing experience.

"I'm still going to do lots of dirt track but maybe some road racing here and there too," he said.