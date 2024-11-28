It’s arrived, that’s the Annual General Meeting of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club set down for Sunday December 8 from 12.30pm and for it to be the success it should be all members are invited to attend.

On a busy schedule voting will be one of the major topics with two nominations, Michael Coles and Jason Howell standing for the position of president while the current position of treasurer will also need to be filled.

Reasons for this is simple. Current president/treasurer Peter Mackay is not standing for another term as he has just completed 15 years as a committee members, 16 years of this as treasurer while sharing this as president for the past four years.

Also not standing from this year’s committee will be vice-president Ray Dunstan after 10 years service while Greg Gunn has also declined nomination after serving on and off for any number of years. His astute business brain will also be missed.

Along with Michael Coles standing for election will be current board members in vice-president Ron Thurlow, Kerry Roach and Peter Greenhalgh while new nominations are Jason Howell along with Phyllis Miller, Ann-Maree Howell, Aiden Clarke and Ben Parlsow.

While there are the required nine nominations for committee it has been pointed out that nominations are still open and can be received seven days prior to the AGM.

Peter Mackay said yesterday that the December 8 meeting is one of vital importance in continuing the current success of the club.

“I will naturally be giving a report on my time as president which has had many good times and some not so good but that’s the nature of the job,” Peter said.

“I really feel the club is heading in the right direction, we need a solid committee with the election of a new president and a treasurer vital to this continued success. Please make the effort to attend this vital meeting which will be held after Sunday morning bowls,” he added.

On the greens play in the hotly contested Bentick Trophy played in conjunction with Sunday morning social bowls is as expected throwing up some close and not so close results.

This will continue with games played on handicap making it almost impossible to predict form on the greens with most at the club good one day and not so good the next. But that’s sport at a local level.

One which went the distance last week has Billy Cowell (handicap score of 25) heading the next round after accounting for Laurie Crouch (28) 26-24 in a mammoth 33 ends. Five all after five, 10-all after 12, 13-all after 17, 19-all after 25, 23-all after 28, 24-all after 32 before Bill scored a two on the last for victory.

Also going the distance has Peter Besgrove (25) into the next round getting the better of Denny Byrnes (28) in 34 ends. As above nothing in it all game, 6-all after six, 13-all after 16, 18-all after 23, for ‘Bessy’ to get his nose in front 24-21 after 29 but having to look for a change of underwear as Denny charged winning the next three ends but lost out on the last.

Mick Merritt (25) showed the more experienced Viv Russell (31) no mercy in another marathon 37 end game winning 25-28. As expected 4-all after four, 10-all after 12, 11-all after 14 for Viv to get his nose in front, 17-14 after 22. He held this 25-20 after 31 before Mick won the last six ends 5-3 and victory.

Bob Grant (25) played his best accounting for Allan Hilder (27) 25-16 in 33 ends. Bob trailed 5-9 after 13 before 12-all at the end of 21 then 14-all after 24. The ageless Bob dominated home 11-2 cruising to victory.

Al Phillips (27) won 28-14 over Kerry Roach (25) in 22 ends. After 2-all at the end of three Al kicked into gear leading 19-5 after 11 then 25-9 at the end of 16. The clubhouse now beckoned for both players.

Shayne Staines (25) showed no mercy winning 25-7 over Ron Thurlow (26) in 20 leading 15-3 at the half way mark.

Over the weekend three more games despite the heat which didn’t hamper the talents of Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus (32) winning 32-15 over Pat O’Neill (25) in 30 ends. ‘Spro’ led 9-0 after five then 12-1 after eight before Pat found line and length for 16-9 after 16 but to no avail as the bowls ‘boss’ answered to lead 25-9 after 20. The bar beckoned.

Scott McKellar (27) had no mercy for Cliff Nelson (25) in the heat Saturday afternoon winning 27-4 in 17. Cliffy only hit the card three times such was the dominance of Scotty.

In the last game played Jeff Nicholson (35) won 38-6 in 23 over Terry Bokeyar (25) leading 14-0 after five then 29-4 after 17. Who holds form is the answer on all lips as the highly sought Bentick Trophy sponsored by City to Country Colourbond Roofing under the leadership of Peter Besgrove.

SOCIAL BOWLS

They continue to roll-up in good number for Wednesday morning bowls with eight games of pairs where card draw winners were the highly talented pairing of horsemen in Bill Looney and John ‘Slippery’ Ward winning 16-8 over Leslie Dunstan and Don Craft in 14 leading 10-5 at the end of seven.

Runners-up Eddie Gould who is back playing his best leading for Alf Davies winning 20-12 in 21 over Colleen Liebich and Lyall Strudwick finishing best after being behind 11-12 after 15.

John Baass and Gail McKay played an 18-all draw with Sandra Priest and Paul Doust in 18 ends. 11-all after 11 an indication to the closeness all game.

They are proving hard to beat and they did it again last week, Ann Nixon and Bill O’Connell winning 12-11 in 16 over Therese Davis and Richard Williams. 5-all after eight for A and B to just hand on dropping the last two ends 3-0.

They wanted to play 20 ends, they did for Peter Barnes and Barry Shine to trouble Ann Mackay and Ron Thurlow 22-8 who only won ends with singles and a solidarity double.

Tim Everest and Laurie Crouch won 22-11 over 20 playing John Browne and John Kennedy while next door Angela Dent and Kerry Dunstan were just s comfortable winning 22-10 in 16 playing Irene Riley and Sue White.

In the last Fred Vogelsang and Cheryl Hodges won 29-8 playing Bill Scott and Sue Smith in 18 leading 11-0 after four. All over early with fearless Fred on song. In-club Ann Mackay and visitor Richard Williams from Harvey Bay Q.

Wednesday bowlers make sure your in the know, December 4 games will be commence at 9.30am to finish at 11.30am. Meaning noms from 9am in time for the draw.

Also again announced that Wednesday bowlers Christmas Party will be held on December 11. Something all look forward to so pencil it in.

Only three games on Thursday afternoon with the heat a major contributor to the small turn-out for the $600 jackpot. Again, it went unclaimed.

Winning rink, Billy Cowell and Al Phillips 28-10 in 22 ends over Phil Hocking and Wayne Burton leading 8-0 after four then 12-4 at half time. Two fives on the run home blew out the score.

The remaining two games were a bit one-sided with three elder statesmen involved, where Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick won 28-14 over Ron Thurlow and a younger Bruce ‘Poss’ Jones in 18 ends. After being down 1-5 after four Cliff and Lyall put the foot down leading 28-7 prior to dropping the last two ends 7-0.

In the last Denny Byrnes and Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus won 25-16 in 22 over Tara-Lee Shaw and Viv Russell. Raspberries to ‘Spro’ Asimus, Denny Byrnes and Wayne Burton, resting touchers Billy Cowell and Phil Hocking.

Sunday morning no one had a bigger smile after play when Cherie Vincent, Cheryl Hodges, Billy Cowell and Al Phillips collected the $600 jackpot meaning $150 each. Also happy were Mick Merritt and Al Phillips taking the ham raffles.

On the green Cheryl and Cherie were not so lucky going down 23-5 playing Bill and Al in the scheduled 16 ends. The ‘girls’ did win five ends, naturally all with singles but as we said, they were happy when they left for home at lunch time.

In triples Paul Bray, Terry Murphy and Allan Hilder won 15-13 over Trish Todd, Ross Williams and Peter Besgrove coming from 6-7 down after eight of 12. A five and a four did help their cause.

Jax Murphy and Shayne Staines won 16-11 playing Peter Greenhalgh and Mick Merritt due to a brilliant start, leading 12-0 after seven.

Billy Parslow and Viv Russell combined well to win 28-10 over Tara-Lee Shaw and Scott McKellar. 23-6 after 11 while in the last Justin Scifleet and Robert Dukes won 15-13 over Max Vincent and ‘Bert’ Bayley having to win the last two ends 3-0 for victory.

From the scribe – While not on the AGM agenda the position of publicity officer will need to be filled after the meeting if the club wants to continue its trend of telling news and bowls results from the club. If interested contact Leisa in the club office or any of the current executive.