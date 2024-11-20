Forbes' Lachlan Dragons are back in action.

Recently 10 members of the local dragon boat club partnered with Dubbo Outback Dragons to attend the Pan Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast.

The games are held every two years with clubs from Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The Outback Lachlan Dragons, as they were called, had three big days of paddling 500m and 200m races and "Around the Island" paddle at Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast, approximately 4.8km.

With two finals reached by the over 40's open crews in both the 500m and 200m races resulting in Bronze medal in both.

There was some very exciting racing, close results and a whole lot of fun.

Don't forget if you would like to have a try at dragon boating, Lachlan Dragons are now training Thursday evenings at 6pm as well as their regular Sunday mornings at 8:30am.

They would love to welcome new paddlers and show them the sport.

Meet at the club on Lake Forbes - on the path behind the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club.