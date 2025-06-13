The tennis community has acknowledged Trevor Drury’s contribution to the sport as he steps back from refereeing regional tournaments.

At a recent regional tournament in Bathurst, the long-time Forbes tennis player, coach and official was presented with a gift acknowledging his many years of overseeing regional tournaments.

Trevor’s love of tennis started with lunchtime games at school and he’s picked up coaching and refereeing to keep the next generation in the game in the years since.

The referee isn’t a tennis umpire but they have a critical role in overseeing tournaments and Trevor has been doing this for a couple of decades now, for events including the one-day Regional Matchplay series to three and four-day events in Bathurst.

It’s all for the love of a game he’s been playing for most of his life.

“I’ve had a tennis racquet in my hand since Year 4 or 5 – our school had a court and we used to play during lunch,” Trevor said.

“I just continued playing club tennis – getting into coaching and refereeing came about out of necessity.”

Trevor took up coaching after his family came to Forbes in 1976, after his son’s coach moved on with work, and continued through to late 2022.

He attained coaching qualifications – being presented with his certificate by Ken Rosewall – coaching at the town tennis club after school and on weekends, and later became involved with Combined High Schools tennis through his role at Forbes High School.

Over the years that followed, Trevor became the central west convenor and managed the western region girls’ team, but one of the greatest thrills was coaching the Forbes High team to win the final of the Floris Conway Cup in 1989.

That team of four Forbes High girls - Kylie Parsons, Sarah Knox, Caroline Browne and Alexandra Fuge - progressed through the knock-out competition which was open to all schools in NSW to win the final.

“That was to me a good win,” Trevor remembered.

The need for referees for regional tournaments arose about 2022 with changes in the Tennis NSW requirements.

The referee is the expert in all things rules and regulations at a tennis tournament, supervising all aspects of a tournament from okaying the draws and schedules to making sure everything runs smoothly and in the spirit of fairness.

It’s no small role – but it is made easier by good tournament directors, which Trevor has been privileged to work with.

Trevor was one of a handful from our region to become qualified so local clubs could continue to have tournaments without the cost of bringing in and accommodating referees from further afield.

He completed first his Level B accreditation, then in 2010 his Level A.

One of the changes in regional tennis has been toward universal rankings rather than age groups for these tournaments.

While Under 10s remain separate, older juniors compete based on their ranking rather than their age

“Everyone’s getting good tennis,” Trevor said, “it’s working pretty well and it will get better.”

While Trevor’s taking another step back from tennis, he’s hardly slowing down as he continues his involvement with U3A and Probus, and as a volunteer community driver.