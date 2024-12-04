By DROP SHOT

Week five, final week of the Short Summer Comp was a definite decider that threw indisputable Wednesday night ‘Comp Champs’ Chudleighs way up there with 110 total points, even well ahead of runner up team RJones who scored 88. Wrights and Hardys tied on 82 with CJones 77 and Markworts 61.

Court one: RJones and Wrights were equal on 14 points. Matt Wright and Harry Bilsborough lost 1-6 to sub H Bilsborough and Kim Chudleigh but Bec Jones and Adam Cuskelly turned that around winning 6-1 against sub N Markwort and Grace Chudleigh.

Court two: Markworts lost to CJones 8 to 20.

Will Markwort lost to Cooper Jones 1-6, Louise Webb won set four 15-6 and match against her son Jono who earlier claimed the second set 15-11 just to make it interesting I reckon. Cam Webb and Zac Cannon lost to Luke Bilsburough and Charlie Newton 1-6.

Court three: Chudleighs toppled Hardys 26 points to 15 when sub W Markwort and Chris Cogswell both scored 6-1 over brothers Brad and Marcus Hardy then Hunter Bilsborough and Emma and Billy Myall all scored 5-4-5 against Lindy Cowhan, Lucas Jones and Rose Myalls 2-3-2.

Thursday

Highlight of the evening; former Forbes squash regular Cameron Toole dropped in and subbed up to play Jono Cannon in a thrilling five setter. Well done Cam.

And Shaws scored enough wins to consolidate their hold on the title of Short Social Comp champs with 116 healthy points and Hornerys snatched second place from Millers by six points to become runner up team on 108 leaving Millers and Jones equal third with 102 points apiece.

Pipers totaled 86 and Bayleys 83.

Court one: Millers lost to Hornerys 12 points to 23.

Lockie Miller v Sam Hornery no game. Danny Bilsborough and Austen Brown were both in it to win it but Danny won the fifth 15-11. Sub L Brayne and teamsmen; Brett Thomas, Dennis Haynes, and T J Markwort had losses 2-3-2-1 to Pete Cowhan, Al Carlisle, WEivan Huang and Greg Ridge 5-4-5-6.

Court two: Shaws and Pipers shared 21 point totals.

In a riveting match Jake and Darryn played any and every shot playable but Darryn managed enough winners to make the difference.

Wayne Bilsborough and Alex Bayley had solid wins 4-4 against subs D Bilsborough and W Huang 3-3. And subs; son W Markwort and dad T J Markwort had good wins 5-5 over Oli Paterson and Henry Willis 2-2. Sub W Markwort lost 2-5 to Lawry Brayne also.

Court Three; Bayleys lost 18 to 24 against Jones team.

Dan Bayley lost to Max 1-6, Lockie Jones scored a solid win over Nathan Roach 5-2, Claire Bayley lost to Tim Coombs 2-5 and Deb Bryant beat Ken Bryant 6-1.