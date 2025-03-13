On Saturday 8 March 2025 Aussie Croquet was played with 32 in attendance.

It was a cooler morning which was a vast difference to the last couple of weeks.

Three games were won by Cheryl Toohey and David West. Congratulations to those players.

We again welcomed Glenn Toole who has been visiting his parents Bruce Toole and Judith Toole.

Scores on the day:

14/13 recorded by the following: Robin Pols & Marie Spry def Barry White & Allan Jones, Cheryl Toohey & Vince Roberts def Irene Riley & Bill Scott;

14/12 scores recorded as follows: Rex Toole & John Farah def Fay Picker & Ros Rennick, Bruce Field & David West def Joan Littlejohn & David Williams, Glenn Toole & Marie Spry def Fay Picker & Harley Stewart, Robin Pols & Bill Scott def Kevin Rubie & Peter West;

14/11 scores Barry White & Bruce Field def Marie Spry & David Williams, Cheryl Toohey & Kevin Rubie def Harley Stewart & Kevin Wenning, Vince Roberts & Bill Scott def Joan Littlejohn & John Farah, Glenn Toole & Neville Spry def Sally Perry & Fay Picker, Neil Riley & Peter West def Lyn Simmonds & Rex Toole, Irene Riley & Noel Jolliffe def Enid Baker & Elvy Quirk, Sally Perry & Peter West def May Jones & Neville Spry, Neville Spry (solo) def Bruce Field & Noel Jolliffe, Frank Donohoe & Ros Rennick def Lyn Simmonds & David Williams, Irene Riley & David West def Russell Anderson & Rex Toole, Barry White & Sally Perry def Elvy Quirk & Vince Roberts.

There were also a number of 14/10 and 14/9 scores recorded.

On Tuesday 11 March Golf Croquet was played with 29 in attendance. It was a warm morning with the croquet lawns in good playing condition.

It was lovely to see Roma Wicks again playing after a lengthy break. Shirley Chamberlain is fresh back from her overseas trip of about 10 weeks. Shirley enjoyed her trip and no doubt will have many stories to tell.

On 26 February Sue Wade celebrated her 80th birthday and on Tuesday 11 March we had a lovely cake and

11/2 scores recorded by Allan Jones & Peter West def Margaret Dent & Graham Falconer;

10/3 scores were by Unknown & Ray Martin def Shirley Chamberlain & Evelyn Mahlo, Noel Jolliffe & Sally Perry def May Jones & Marie Spry;

9/4 scores as follows: Frank Donohoe & Mal Smith def Elvy Quirk & Irene Riley, Rex Toole & Irene Riley def Sue Wade & Shirley Chamberlain, Peter West & Bill Scott def Colleen Liebich & John Farah, Allan Jones & Rex Toole def Shirley Chamberlain & Geoff Coles;

8/5 scores also recorded by Geoff Coles & Neil Riley def Sally Perry & Jill Cripps, Kevin Rubie & May Jones def Bill Scott & Vince Roberts, John Browne & Mal Smith def Marie Spry & Lyn Simmonds, Noel Jolliffe & Sally Perry def Neil Gilmour & Peter West, Kevin Rubie & Elvy Quirk def Vince Roberts & Ray Martin. There were also many 7/6 scores recorded.

Forbes Croquet Club will hold a General meeting on Tuesday 18 March after croquet in the shade area. Your attendance is recommended.

The next birthday luncheon will be held on 1 April at Isabels Place.