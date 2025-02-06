Rotary has named Nedd Brockmann our local ambassador of the year, celebrating his overwhelming sporting and fundraising achievements on Australia day.

Brockmann gained national and international attention in 2022 when he completed a 3952km run from Australia's west coast to east coast, raising $1.47 million for homelessness.

In 2024 he embarked on another feat of endurance: he ran 1600km in 12 days.

In doing so, the now 24-year-old raised a further $3 million for charity Mobilise to support people experiencing homelessness.

Nedd's "uncomfortable challenge" not only to himself but the rest of the country ended up raising $4.7million over the following weeks.

President of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea Sue-anne Nixon said Forbes was incredibly proud of Nedd for his vision and his actions to help others.

Ambassador Ange Clarke had already spoken about what one person could achieve and Sue-anne said Nedd exemplified that.

"He had a big, big idea and still has that big idea - and is still working towards achieving more," she said in announcing the award.

"Our awardee continues to raise funds for the homeless people and has a band of volunteers working with him as fundraiser."

Nedd couldn't be at the breakfast but his mum Kylie Brockmann accepted the award on his behalf.

The Australia day breakfast is hosted by Rotary every year and the Rotary Club of Forbes traditionally presents the awards.

Sue-anne explained the Rotary Club of Forbes had folded within the past year, and had asked Ipomoea to continue the traidition.