Oh what a night!

This is the only way to describe the One Night Only Variety Show held at Club Forbes last Saturday night.

A mammoth $20,765 was raised from the evening with an incredible 370 in attendance.

The cause is the Abel Tasman Trek for Vision 2025, which is taking place in New Zealand from April 29 to May 3, 2025 commencing at Nelson on the South Island.

Local ladies Michele Quigley and Leigh Bartholomaeus have put their hands up to take part in the trek which raises funds for Vision Australia - Quality Living Groups.

This is a cause close to their hearts as Michele was diagnosed with cone dystrophy, a genetic condition also affecting her father and sister, in 2014.

When the opportunity arose to give back, Michele jumped at it as did her faithful friend, Leigh.

“I’m so very fortunate to be surrounded by such supportive family and friends,” Michele said.

So began the adventure for Trish-hard Trekkers.

The ladies wanted to make the most out of any fundraising opportunity, and major brainstorming led to the concept of a variety night.

This is something that Michele had been involved in previously (the last one being 2013) and the troops were rallied.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child – well we called in all our favours for this one," Michele said.

The big night came and the auditorium at Club Forbes was packed, the audience abuzz in anticipation of the entertainment.

Leigh and Michele hosted, having the crowd in stitches with their back-and-forth banter.

Also featured was the musical talents of Nick Quigley, Tom Quigley, Phil Prior, Judy Prior and Marg Breadon bringing the house down with their powerful renditions.

Making appearances were Vicar of Quigley (Deb Prior and Maria Willis); Janelle’s Beautay Spot (Kristy Hartwig and Lisa Moon); Pedro the Painter (Brian King); and Flo Rida (Graham Ruge).

Together with a spattering of audience participation the crowd kept entertained late into the evening.

As well as Club Forbes going out of their way to accommodate the ladies and their needs (which were many!) the ladies were backed up by their very good friends with sound and lighting.

“It’s all these behind the scene things that glue a good show together and with Mark and Shorty we would have struggled to not only be heard but seen,” Michele said.

Mentions must go to Mick and Mick on props, Dylan on lights and Maddi their assistant.

Special mention also to Sheryl, Kim, Caz and Tom who handled crowd control at the door and the girls who suffered carpal tunnel writing raffle tickets all night: Paigan, Danica, Cherie, Megan, Kaz and Lisa. An extraordinary effort.

Michele and Leigh are very grateful for the support from the community and local businesses including: Kevin and Jayne Norrie of Avenue 36, Mollymook, Bill Dukes of Jelbart & Dawson, Kellie Hanley Sharp Art, The Wellness Co Forbes, Eyewear Specs, Bernardi’s Marketplace, RISE Physio, The Book Dispensary, Woolerina, Farmhouse Florae, Global Gatherings, Jessica’s Essential Beauty, Little Extras Lifestyle, Blush Organic Beauty, Down to Earth Pilates, V..Air Hairdresser, Mid-West Pest Management, Alison of Diamondesque, Held Collective, Gunns Mensland, Creative Chaos by Beck, Hansen’s Optometrists Parkes, Fiona Dunn,

Forbes Central Butchery, Jenz Yogslates, Parkes, Marty & Clare, Matt Smith, EuphoriaRoad/Cahills Footwear, Pickles Coffee Collective, Painted Daisies, Judy Bell, Undercover Sleepwear & Lingerie, Wattle Cafe.

The ladies were overwhelmed by the response, which enabled 22 prices on the night.

Leigh and Michele are now settling back into their training now for the trek in April and will continue to fundraise at any opportunity so they can achieve maximum results for Vision Australia.

Should you wish to donate, please go online to https://vision-australia.grassrootz.com/abeltasman-2025/tri-hard-trekkers

You can also follow their adventures on Facebook at Tri-hard Trekkers or Instagram at tri-hardtrekkers.