Forbes Garden Club has been operating for over 70 years and consequently we have achieved so much over those years.

On November 11, 2023 we celebrated the milestone of 70 years with a special Birthday luncheon held in the beautiful historic Town Hall whereby a number of the past Presidents were present on the day (some having passed away) and Elvy Quirk the current President gave a brief outline of the Club history with some memorabilia displayed.

Over the years we have held many Open Garden events with the last Open Gardens being a two day event held in October 2023.

This was an amazing event showcasing eight gardens from the smaller town garden, the Community gardens (run by volunteers) to the larger scale country garden. Many came from far and wide to visit and to get ideas of what can be grown.

The Open Garden of 2023 raised almost $6000 for various charities. To get this off the ground an amazing amount of work was done by the executive and volunteers prior to and on the two day showcasing.

We also over the years have held many flower shows where locals displayed their own grown exhibits with many coming from out of town as well as locals to get ideas and enjoy an afternoon out.

Last year it was decided that with the ageing of many members we should just revert to a social club with all the work done by previous executive.

We gather on the fourth Tuesday of each month mostly in a chosen garden whereby we get ideas and share afternoon tea with like minded people.

On Tuesday February 25, 2025 at 2 pm at the Mens shed we are holding our Annual General Meeting.

All interested persons are asked to attend and put forward ideas to try and keep the club afloat. Hopefully there are some members who will put their hand up to take a position. Don’t let the club slip away as it is often very difficult to reform once lost.

A raffle will be held on the day but it is decided to not hold Flower of the Month display. Afternoon tea as usual.

“The garden is a place of Peace”

Contributed by ELVY QUIRK