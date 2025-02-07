Forbes View Club December meeting was held on Thursday 12 with James Whalen joining the 45 View Club members for our Christmas celebration lunch.

He joined in the Christmas festivities by entertaining the ladies singing carols.

He also joined in helping to answer Christmas Trivia, judging the carol sing-off and enjoying a delicious meal. Thank you to Club Forbes for providing the venue.

We wish Helen Hurley, our past president, all the best for her new adventures in Queensland and hope she is enjoying her new lifestyle.

I’m sure we will be hearing from her often. She has found a View Club within five minutes of her new home, so she will continue to be an active supporter.

At our February meeting the new committee members for 2025 will be introduced.

It is exciting to have quite a few new committee members take up the challenge and help run our club. A huge thank you to outgoing committee members, your efforts have been much appreciated.

Forbes Club has nine students to support at present and the committee appreciate the support from our members.

We were directed that we can contact our students by email to support them and Chris Phillips has done a wonderful job keeping contact with them.

We are being thrust into using computers more and more and some among us have even mastered Zoom, Skype, Facetime and Video messaging.

View Club is a club where new friendships develop and is open to any ladies to join. Maybe the members could ask a friend along to a meeting and introduce her to the aims of View in supporting education of disadvantaged children. Forbes has just completed its 54th year and we still have inaugural members among our number.

On a sad note, Alison Lockhart a-long serving member, of Forbes View Club pasted away. She will be missed as she contributed much to the Club and her Scottish brogue and many jokes were a delight for many.

The first meeting for 2025 will be held on Thursday February 13 at 12 noon for 12.30 pm start at Club Forbes where the guest speaker will be representatives from the Salvation Army.

Members are reminded to book early with your designated contact. Some contacts have changed and all should have received a letter giving new contact details for your designated contact person.