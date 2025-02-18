Forbes residents have been digging out socks and jumpers after a cool change brought morning temperatures as low as 6.1 degrees.

It's hardly been a record-breaking summer - Forbes airport has only recorded two days with a top temperature over 40 degrees so far in 2025.

But Bureau of Meteorology records show 12 days straight where the mercury climbed to over 35 degrees from January 27 and seven February nights where the temperature didn't get below 19 degrees.

The weather broke after a series of stormy days last week.

While the Bureau's records as of Monday only showed 7mm of rain Wednesday and a further 1.6mm over the weekend, there had been storms around Forbes and district.

The airport did record northerly winds gusting up to 46km/hr on Thursday, with those shifting to southerly gusts of up to 50km/hr by Saturday morning.

The picturesque Bedgerabong showground received 7mm on Friday and race goers had perfect conditions for the big event on Saturday.

The temperature peaked at just 24.9 degrees and Sunday was even cooler with a top of 22.4 degrees.

But the real shock was in the mornings: after an overnight low of 23 degrees on Friday Saturday morning dawned with a low of 12.5; Sunday 9.2 degrees and Monday 6.1 degrees.

The forecast is for a return to more typical summer conditions in the final week of February, with daytime peaks of 32 to 24 degrees from Friday into the weekend.

Morning lows are on the increase as well with 15 degrees predicted Friday and 19 degrees Sunday.