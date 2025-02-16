Aussie Croquet was played on February 8 on a very warm morning.

Scores recorded 14/13 Vince Roberts (solo) def Bruce Field (solo), David Williams & Frank Donohoe def Russell Anderson & Bruce Field, Lyn Simmonds & Enid Baker def Colleen Liebich & Joan Littlejohn.

14/12 scores as follows: Kevin Rubie & David Williams def John Cole & Cheryl Toohey, Kevin Rubie (solo) def John Allegri (Solo), Harley Stewart (Solo) def Marie Spry & Fay Picker, Rex Toole & David West def May Jones & Lyn Simmonds.

14/11 scores Allan Jones & John Cole def Marie Spry & Bill Scott, Allan Jones & John Farah def Robin Pols & Kevin Wenning, Harley Stewart & Fay Picker def Peter West & Sally Perry, Allan Jones & Peter West def John Cole & Ros Rennick.

There were also many 14/10 and 14/9 scores recorded on the day.

Two games on the day were won by John Allegri, John Browne, Phillip Moran, Harley Stewart & David Williams. Congratulations to those players.

Seniors week is on again in March with many celebrating during that week. On March 4 Forbes Croquet will be hosting an Open Day.

Anyone who would like to try a game of Croquet come down at 8.30 am on the day and you will be paired with an experienced player to get to know the ropes. On that day we will have a special morning tea as well. All will be made most welcome. Croquet is a form of gentle exercise, great for hand and eye co-ordination and a really social aspect is evident at the Forbes Club.

Our Croquet lawns are looking good after the constant watering by some of our dedicated members.

The storms over the past few days have also helped to put a green cover back.

On Tuesday 11th February Golf Croquet was played with 34 players in attendance.

It was great to see Peter Mackay come down to join us for a game and hopefully he will be a regular.

Scores recorded 11/2 Allan Jones & Neil Gilmour def Fay Picker & Lyall Strudwick.

10/3 Russell Anderson & Rex Toole def Barry White & Lyn Simmonds: 9/4 John Cole & Mal Smith def Lyn Simmonds & Barry White, Kevin Wenning & Neville Spry def Elvy Quirk & Robin Pols, Kevin Rubie & John Farah def Rex Toole & Allan Jones, Wayne Wright & Peter West def Jennifer Wenning & Sally Perry.

8/5 as follows Elvy Quirk & Lyall Strudwick def Peter West & Kevin Wenning, Allan Jones & Frank Donohoe def Graham Falconer & Fay Picker, Kevin Rubie & Russell Anderson def Bruce Field & Neil Gilmour, John Farah & Margaret Dent def Robin Pols & Wayne Wright, Ray Martin & Lyn Simmonds def Vince Roberts & Marie Spry, Lyall Strudwick (solo) def Fay Picker & Marie Spry, Colleen Liebich & Neil Gilmour def Sue Wade & John Browne, Ray Martin (solo) def Graham Falconer (Solo), May Jones & Russell Anderson def Frank Donohoe & Vince Roberts, Bruce Field & Bill Scott def Peter Mackay & Geoff Coles, Kevin Rubie & Bruce Field def Neville Spry(solo), Colleen Liebich & Robin Pols def Elvy Quirk & Frank Donohoe, Bill Scott & Mal Smith def Kevin Wenning & May Jones. There were also many 7/6 scores played on the day.

All three games were won by Russell Anderson, Ray Martin, Kevin Rubie & Bill Scott. Russell and Ray are not often amongst the top winners so congratulations to both these players and congratulations to others who also won three games.

Croquet is good fun and has a very social aspect with about 70 members in our Forbes Club. A gentle form of exercise for young and old alike.

Contributed by Elvy Quirk