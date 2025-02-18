Construction of the new concrete Warroo Bridge over the Lachlan River is set to start within weeks.

The $15 million project will see a concrete bridge built just a few metres upstream from the existing 116-year-old timber truss bridge 46km west of Forbes.

Abergeldie Contractors Pty Ltd will deliver the work on behalf of Transport for NSW, with work due to start on March 3.

Warroo Bridge is a critical connector as the only major crossing of the Lachlan River linking the Lachlan Valley Way to the Henry Parkes Way between Forbes and Condobolin. The detour if it is closed is 93 kilometres.

The existing narrow bridge was built in 1909 and is not suitable for use by modern agricultural equipment or heavy vehicles with higher mass limit loads.

Independent Member for Orange Phil Donato said it was great to see the contract had been awarded and construction was on track to commence.

“Communities in our region rely on Warroo Bridge and when the new bridge is built it will make life so much easier for local residents and freight operators," he said.

Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the bridge was an important piece of infrastructure that would be safer and more reliable.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said she was excited to see construction start on the new Warroo Bridge, which will have wider travel lanes and better road approaches; increased load capacity for heavy vehicles and improved access for wide vehicles.

The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic in late 2026, weather permitting.

The existing Warroo Bridge will remain open to traffic throughout the construction of the replacement bridge and will be removed completely once the new bridge is operational.

Transport for NSW will update the community as construction progresses.

For more information on the project visit nswroads.work/warroobridge

At Garema, works on the approaches to the Boyd Creek Bridge are nearing completion and a report to this month's Forbes Shire Council meeting says the old bridge is scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks.

New signs have been installed and line marking is scheduled for March 2025. This will complete the project.