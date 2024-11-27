Holly Hope-Hodgetts has been named Junior Female Dirt Track Rider of the Year at the Motorcycling NSW awards for 2024.

A win at the Central Coast Cup and a second place at the Australian titles in Forbes were highlights for the locally-based rider in her final year in the junior competition - competing in dirt track on her 250cc.

Holly has concentrated her efforts on racing this year, after years of dedication to both the race track and the dance studio.

The local talent has been racing since she was four, making her start in the Nippers at Forbes Auto Sports Club, and time on the race track has been key to success this year, the family travelling most weekends to race.

The big award was announced at a gala event at Bankstown Sports Club on November 16, an evening to remember for riders, volunteers and other members of the community alike.

The awards recognise everyone within the motorcycling community: volunteers, participants and achievements at State, National and International level.

Holly was nominated for junior female rider of the year in the dirt track category, along with a number of riders who competed at the Australian titles in Forbes, and the family headed to Sydney for the gala night knowing she had been shortlisted to the top four - it was a thrill to be named the winner.

The Hope-Hodgetts have had a busy year on the racing circuit, travelling around the region's tracks with the average weekend involving travel six hours in just about any direction to race.

Holly's highlight was winning the Central Coast Cup, a highly competitive two-day meet at Gosford.

That meet draws good numbers but she's seen an increase in female competitors across the year.

"Usually we don't get many girls my age to compete in those, but there's been a lot more girls come this year," she said.

Her hopes are also high for strong competition in 2025, with lots more women in racing in the senior ranks meaning there are more events for them on offer.

Around starting senior schooling, Holly will be looking to get as much racing as she can in next year.

She'll be on a 450cc and there'll be a lot more opportunities and meetings to race with the larger fields in women's racing.

Of course one of the other highlights was placing second in her long track event at the Aussie titles on her home track at Daroobalgie, hosting the meeting was a great opportunity for both local riders and the Forbes Auto Sports Club.

IN THE FAMILY

Hugh Hope-Hodgetts has also had a successful year on the race track, also taking out titles at the Central Coast Cup meeting.

Hugh claimed honours in his Cup class, the 250cc and 125cc, and then won the Clock on the Wall shoot-out.

He's just competed in the final rounds of the Australian Flat Track, finishing the series in an impressive fourth overall in the Junior Lites.

Hugh's got one more meeting to round out 2024: he'll be heading to the Australian Junior Dirt Track titles.