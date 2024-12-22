Eugowra has dived back into the Cabonne small town swimming challenge.

It seems it's been a number of years since the Eugowra had a competitive swimming club but the Eugowra Junior Sports committee has got the kids back in training on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons each week.

Swimmers range in age from five to 14, and can join in training from when they can swim across the pool. They have time trials every month which they finish with a barbecue.

Now they're back in competition, contesting the Cabonne Small Towns Shield and doing their club proud at their first two meets.

Katrina Noble from the junior sports committee said organisers understood Eugowra was one of the founding towns in the Shield competition more than 50 years ago.

The club attended its first carnival at Cudal this month, with swimmers as young as five putting in a massive effort.

They even came away with five first places!

Manildra hosted the second carnival of the season, with more Eugowra swimmers heading there to compete and doubling the club's points from their first outing.

Thanks to the support of Craft on the Creek, they were able to don new club swimming caps for this meet.

February 1 is the next exciting date for the club when Eugowra hosts Manildra, Cudal and Molong in a home carnival.

The club will run a raffle on the day to raise funds for Eugowra Junior Sports, if you are able to support in the way of prizes please reach out to the committee.