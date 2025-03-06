Evolution Mining is pleased to announce that the Cowal Gold Operations Open Pit Continuation has received Federal approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

This approval allows for the expansion of open pit mining at Cowal, including the mining of three adjacent ore bodies, with operations extended to 2042.

It marks the final regulatory step required for the continuation of open pit mining following the previously granted NSW State Development Consent in December 2024.

The approval is valid until 28 February 2050, reinforcing long-term operational stability.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lawrie Conway said it was extremely pleasing to receive full regulatory approval to continue open pit operations at Cowal Gold Operations.

"This project has been subject to a robust approvals process, at both a State and Federal level, and we acknowledge the constructive engagement and rigorous input across government, together with all our stakeholders, to reach this positive outcome," he said.

“Since acquiring Cowal in 2015, the operation has been a cornerstone asset for Evolution delivering material cash flows and high rates of return.

"This approval reinforces our original vision for Cowal as a long-life asset that can continue for decades to come, providing lasting benefits for our stakeholders."

General Manager Cowal Gold Operations, Joe Mammen, said receiving Federal approval to continue open pit mining was a great outcome for Cowal and its stakeholders, following State approval.

“We are committed to meeting all approval conditions, including biodiversity protection measures, environmental offsets, and ongoing compliance reporting," he said.

"This approval secures a long and bright future for Cowal Gold Operations.

"Our operation is a significant contributor to the local, state and national economies and we look forward to continuing this contribution and, importantly, maintaining our commitment to local communities and jobs.”

Mr Mammen acknowledged the input and support of stakeholders in securing this approval - from the community of West Wyalong, the Bland, Forbes and Lachlan Shires, indigenous partners and employees.

"We look forward to seeing the strong socioeconomic benefits it will bring to the Central West region," he said.

"We will now work on planning for execution, pending approval from the Evolution Board in the June 2025 quarter”.