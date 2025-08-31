Forbes has been named a finalist for the 2025 Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards.

Heralded for our heritage, nature and public art, Forbes has been shortlisted for the overall award in the 5001 - 12,000 population category of this year's Keep Australia Beautiful honours.

Forbes Shire Council had the pleasure of hosting judges considering category awards on Monday.

Winners will be recognised when Parkes and Keep Australia Beautiful host this year's awards from 10 to 12 October, with finalists in individual categories to be revealed in the lead up.