Lockie Duggan has taken out the Australian Flat Track Nationals title in the Junior 85s.

The local rider had a thrilling final weekend to the six-round series, going in to the two-day Gunnedah meeting with a 70-point deficit.

By the time he rode up to the start line of the final race of the weekend, he was holding a narrow nine-point lead.

Lockie knew he needed first or second to secure the series title and got the job done with a second place.

This is the third year Lockie and his brother Lenny have competed in the Flat Track Nationals and the series was a real focus for them heading into this year.

They're loving the racing style, which involves four rounds on long track and a TT track which incorporates a jump and right turn, with every meet giving them a lot of racing time.

But Lockie described the first round, in Brisbane, as a bit of a struggle with a few mishaps.

Rounds 3 and 4 in Appin were a success for the Forbes talent, and he absolutely shone at the final rounds in Gunnedah.

"We came out of Brisbane sixth in points, then came out of Appin second, but 70 points behind," he said.

Lockie made up that deficit winning every race bar one - particularly loving Gunnedah's TT track.

Across the series, Lockie had 10 round wins and three race wins, achieving fastest qualifier on three separate occasions.

The competition was tough though, and the series win was Lockie in first with 1119 points, second on 1115 points and third on 1015 points.

Older brother Lenny, who placed second in the Junior 85 series in 2023, went up to the Junior Lites for the 13-16 years this year but his season was derailed by a broken collarbone causing him to miss two rounds.

Their younger brother Roy also made his AFTN debut this season, racing in the 85cc class and finishing 11th overall.

It's been a busy year of travel and racing for the family, with successes at the Australian junior titles hosted at Forbes' Daroobalgie track as well as the NSW titles and Queensland titles.

The promising racing juniors have the support and sponsorship of Davies Motorcycles and Power Equipment in West Wyalong, which they're very grateful for.

Also returning to the AFTN circuit were Tom Drane and Sam Drane, story on their year's achievements in the US to come.