Andrew Glasson has been involved a variety of local sporting organisations in a number of roles for many years, but it is his involvement in cricket that earnt him the Complete Plumbing and Gas Fitting umpire / referee / official trophy for 2024 at the SOYA awards.

Andrew has a long association with junior cricket and has made the smooth transition to senior cricket as he's raised up a family of talented players.

He's involved with the sport at every level, on and off the field.

It's not uncommon to see Andrew rolling the pitches before game day or cleaning out the store room in preparation for the upcoming season.

He also coaches and umpires at every level and every opportunity.

"Andrew's dedication and love of the sport is evident in all that he does, including selflessly taking not only his own children to representative matches in the region that were unable to do so," his award citation said.

Congratulations, Andrew, you are a truly worthy recipient.