On Saturday last 22 February 2025 Aussie Croquet was played with 34 in attendance. A warmer morning but everyone seemed to enjoy the game.

We had visiting once again Sandra Roberts, Mackenzie, Indi and Evie Thomson. Lovely to see them back again enjoying a game.

On the day three games were won by Geoff Coles, John Farah, Elvy Quirk, Kevin Rubie and Neville Spry. Congratulations to those players.

The following scores were recorded:

One runaway score was played by John Farah (Solo) defeating Allan Jones (Solo) 14/8;

14/13 scores were recorded by Allan Jones & Russell Anderson def May Jones & Bruce Field, Sally Perry & Marie Spry def David West & Cheryl Toohey, Kevin Rubie & Sandra Roberts def Vince Roberts & Frank Donohoe, Elvy Quirk & Geoff Coles def Joan Littlejohn & Kevin Wenning, Bruce Field & Marie Spry def Sandra Roberts & David West, Elvy Quirk & David West def John Browne & Noel Jolliffe, Vince Roberts & Rex Toole def Lyn Simmonds & John Allegri: 14/12 scores as follows: David West (Solo) def Lyn Simmonds(solo) John Browne & Noel Jolliffe def John Allegri, David West & Lyn Simmonds def John Farah & Rex Toole, Allan Jones & Robin Pols def Indi Thomson & Russell Anderson, May Jones & Harley Stewart def Sally Perry & Enid Baker;

14/11 scores as follows: Dorelle Scott & Neville Spry def Bill Scott & Marie Spry, Colleen Liebich & Noel Jolliffe def Evie Thomson & Bruce Field, Indi Thomson & Geoff Coles def Enid Baker & Sally Perry, May Jones & Cheryl Toohey def Sandra & Vince Roberts, Mackenzie & Pam Thomson def Robin Pols & David West, Kevin Rubie (solo) def Bill Scott (solo) Mackenzie Thomson & Geoff Coles def Pam & Evie Thomson, John Farah & Neville Spry def Frank Donohoe & Kevin Wenning: There were also many 14/10 scores recorded on the day.

On Tuesday 25 February 2025 Golf Croquet was played with 33 in attendance where it was found during the third game it was extremely warm never the less players enjoyed the morning.

All three games were won by Sue Jolliffe, Elvy Quirk and Bill Scott. Congratulations to those players.

Scores recorded 11/2 runaway score by Helen Lupis & Peter Mackay def Enid Baker;

10/3 scores as follows: Fay Picker & Mal Smith def Sandra Roberts & Peter Mackay, Allan Jones & Bill Scott def Mal Smith & Neville Spry, John Browne & Sue Jolliffe def Fay Picker & Rex Toole;

9/4 scores as follows: Kevin Rubie & Sally Perry def Vince Roberts & Lyn Simmonds, Noel Jolliffe & Sandra Roberts def Sue Wade & Pam Thomson;

8/5 scores Allan Jones & Mal Smith def Sue Wade & Pam Thomson, Dorelle Scott & Lyn Simmonds def May Jones & Russell Anderson, Fay Picker & Sue Jolliffe def Margaret Dent & Sue Wade, Rex Toole & Ray Martin def Sandra & Vince Roberts, Bill Scott (solo) def Evelyn Mahlo & Sally Perry, Pam Thomson & Peter Mackay def Helen Lupis & Bruce Field, Bill Scott & Enid Baker def Kevin Rubie & Bruce Field, Allan Jones & Ray Martin def Helen Lupis & Pam Thomson.

Also there were many 7/6 scores recorded.

A special thank you once again to John Farah who has been bringing his esky with water which is supplied by the Club . A saviour on the hot days.

Our Croquet lawns are in pristine condition with the recent watering by John Browne, Allan Jones and May Jones and of course topped up by the recent rain.

A very special thank you and as well to the dedicated members who help set up each day.

Seniors week open day will be held on 4 March when Golf Croquet will be played.

Should you be interested in trying the game please come down to Halpins Flat at 8.30 am on the day and you will be paired with an experienced player to get to know the game. The day is free of charge and a scrumptious morning tea will be served.

It was lovely to again see Sandra Roberts come and once again enjoy a game with us and I am sure that her Dad, Vince enjoys her visits.

A call from Cherylin Cole today Tuesday to thank Elvy for the lovely flowers sent to her. Cherylin is again in hospital in Orange where she will again undergo surgery this week. Best wishes go to her.

Croquet is a game for young and old alike and we would like to see some more young players come on a Tuesday or a Saturday. It is important that we encourage younger players as that is the future of the Club.

By ELVY QUIRK