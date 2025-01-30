Basketball is bouncing back!

Kids have taken to the courts to learn new skills with Basketball NSW ahead of the launch of a local junior competition.

There were plenty of eager participants, so it's hoped a junior competition will be up and running on Monday afternoons this term.

Come-and-try clinics were hosted on Red Bend Catholic College's under cover court, with Basketball NSW development officer Andrew James and assistant coach Mel Sullivan getting eager players set with the basic skills.

They had the chance to test them in games straight up - starting with one-on-one contests on court.

The session was free and the players all took home a ball to keep working on their new skills.

Forbes Basketball Association is planning a registration day at the start of Term 1: follow them on Facebook for the details.

Once they have numbers they'll be able to set times, the plan is for games Monday afternoons with Aussie Hoops available for the four to seven-year-olds.

They'd welcome more people and volunteers, especially if there are some people who can help with refereeing.