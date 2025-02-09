Forbes' Lachlan Dragons will be flying the flag at the dragon boat nationals in April.

Squads have been named and the Western region side will feature five local paddlers as well as team manager Marg Lambert.

Neil May, Warren Edwards, Donna Edwards, Chris Favelle and Weivan Huang are on the list of 10 men, 10 women, two sweeps and two drummers selected.

They're from as far afield as Dubbo, Bathurst, Orange and Wagga Wagga but they'll gather at Lake Canobolas for training in the next three months.

Marg Lambert and Neil May say the western squad has plenty of experience, with Neil among the locals who competed at last year's big event in Perth.

Western has been competitive, May says, earning a silver medal, but they're preparing for a quality campaign.

Selections were made after on-water and fitness tests, and they've already begun weekly benchmarking on 500m sprints on the paddling erg in the gym.

Western will compete in the State vs State day of the five-day national competition on Monday, April 28 and they'll be doing both 500m and 1000m races in women's, mixed and open categories.

Forbes Dragon Boat Club trains on picturesque Lake Forbes on Sunday mornings, and on Thursday evenings through daylight saving time.

New members are welcome, and if you'd like to learn more or support the club they're running the barbecue at Bunnings on February 8.

The club will host a regional training day on April 6 and that will be an opportunity to see the boats in action on Lake Forbes.