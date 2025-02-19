By COLIN HODGES

Brazilian born jockey Leandro Ribeiro and Dubbo trainer Connie Greig combined to win the $11,000 Total Wear Solutions Bedgerabong Picnic Cup before a crowd of over 1,800 on Saturday at the beautiful racecourse west of Forbes.

On the immaculate turf track, Laisvas (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.20) tracked the leader Namarari then swept to the front before the home turn and won the 1400 metres Cup by over five lengths from Media Chick (Zara Lewis, $5.50) and Stateswoman (Arthur Pollock, $2 favourite).

Connie Greig and Leandro Ribeiro have been dominant on the picnic circuit over recent seasons and they completed a winning double at Bedgerabong with Allande in the 1400 metres Lachlan Sands Class 1 Trophy Handicap.

Well supported with several of the 11 bookmakers, Allende ($4) from fourth wheeled around the field and won by nearly four lengths from Ready For Liftoff (Eloise Drews, $2.30 favourite) and Yet Tobe A Cod (Zara Lewis, $7).

Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries has won the 800 metres Daniel Ball Transport-Clearview Bracelet on multiple occasions and this year it was with the well performed TAB track sprinter Obsessive Nature.

Humping the 74kg top weight, Obsessive Nature (Ashley Boyd, $2 to $1.70 favourite) came from last early to score a convincing win from the gallant warhorse Billy Bent Ear (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.60) and Real Salty (Todd Bailey, $5.50).

An all the way winner at Gilgandra TAB meeting the previous Saturday, Zillions (Arthur Pollock, $2.30 favourite) gave trainer Sharon Jeffries a Bedgerabong double when leading throughout to beat Rebel Love (Leandro Ribeiro, $5.50) and the fast finishing Scruff’s Magic (Eloise Drews, $7.50) in the 800 metres Roylance Tractor Replacements Class B Handicap.

Trained at Forbes by Peter Kirby, East Harlem in an exciting finish won the opening race, the 1100 metres Dunk Insurance Class 3 Trophy Handicap.

Less than a half length separated the first four placegetters with East Harlem (Zara Lewis, $2.20 to $4) arriving in time to beat the leader Puerto Rico ($3.60 favourite), Sauce Dragon (Ashley Boyd, $6) and Individualist Leandro Ribeiro, $5.50).

Long time highly successful Nyngan trainer Rodney Robb won the 1100 metres Local Business Mates Maiden Plate with Hammoon Summer (Paul Zerafa, $4) which came from fourth to beat Waterpark Creek (Eloise Drews, $3.70) and Bold Bender (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.60 favourite).

The Connie Greig trained Bold Bender backed up the next day to finish third in a big field at Dubbo TAB meeting.

Condobolin Picnics to race on Saturday and Mudgee TAB meeting on Sunday.