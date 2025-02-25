There are now boom gates and flashing lights at the Daroobalgie Road rail crossing as Inland Rail takes another step towards completing works around Forbes.

The improvements are part of work to construct the passing loop on the Stockinbingal to Parkes section of Inland Rail.

The previous level crossing was passive, meaning it only had a stop sign and a "look for trains" notice, but the upgraded crossing is now active, with high-intensity LED flashing lights, bells and retro-reflective boom gates, with new signage and line marking for both the rail and roadway.

The change to an active level crossing will result in an increase in safety for both motorists and pedestrians by providing clear and reliable signals when trains are approaching.

Thanks to the active crossing road users can expect smoother traffic flows as vehicles will no longer need to come to a stop at the crossing unless the lights and booms are activated.

Representatives of Inland Rail joined staff from contractor Martinus Rail and Forbes Shire Council Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance at the commissioning of the upgraded level crossing.

The change to an active level crossing was a key safety requirement to augment the new Daroobalgie Crossing Loop directly to the west of Daroobalgie Road.

Malcolm Clark, Inland Rail Project Director, Stockinbingal to Parkes, said the crossing now provided a safer way for road users to cross the rail line.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do and so the level crossing upgrade became a key part of works to construct the Daroobalgie Passing Loop," he said.

“We have been working closely with Forbes Shire Council and the Forbes community, and I would like to express my thanks for the support we have received.

“We are close to completing this section of S2P, demonstrating our commitment to delivering Inland Rail south of Parkes by 2027.”

Forbes deputy mayor Chris Roylance said the upgrade would improve efficiencies, especially with continuing development.

Forbes Shire Council has established its industrial centre to be readily accessible to road and rail.

The crossing was an important part of opening the northern heavy vehicle bypass to the larger heavy vehicles.

The final stage for this to take place is for Forbes Shire Council to relocate the Hoopers Road intersection away from the rail crossing to give adequate clearance.