Forbes athletes will be competing in the State championships after the club's great weekend at our regional carnival.

Forbes Littles Athletics had 23 athletes at regional titles on a warm weekend in Dubbo, bringing home a swag of medals and placings.

Eight have qualified for the Junior State Championships in March.

Anderson McMahon will represent in multiple events after placing first in 100m and 200m races, 1st in the long jump and second in the high jump. He also placed third in triple jump in his age group, 13s.

Manny Little was first in the 15s high jump to qualify for State in that event, also earning third in long jump and fourth in the 100m.

Also in the 15s, Max Ridge qualified with a second place in discus, and placed fourth in javelin.

Darcey Thomas brought home silver in the 800m hurdles to qualify for State, and was 10th in the region in the 800m in his age group 11s.

Jakalia Ware earned silver in the shot put in the 11s, as well as 11th in the region in discus.

Forbes has two State qualifiers in the 10s: Matthew Brunt bringing home silver in the discus and Madison West silver in the shot put.

Matthew also placed fourth in the high jump and fifth in both 60m hurdles and long jump.

Madison was fifth in discus and sixth in 60m hurdles.

Our youngest State qualifier is in the 9s: Ella McConnell claimed silver in the 60m hurdles at regional to earn a place at State.

The club had some great results in the 8s, who don't go on to the next level at competition at this age.

Mac Parry won gold medals in the 70m and 100m, a silver in 200m and placed fourth in 400m.

Matilda West won a silver medal in the shot put, placed fourth in discus and eighth 70m.

Other great results from Forbes Little Athletics at regional were:

9s

Ava Sinclair: 8th 70m; 4th 400m; 9th Long Jump

Toby Patton: 5th 400m; 5th 800m; 8th 1500m; 9th Long Jump

Cooper Marr: 5th Discus; 5th Shot Put

11’s

Sadie Dooley: 3rd 80m Hurdles; 13th 100m; 9th High Jump; 11th Long Jump

Zola King: 3rd Shot Put; 15th 100m; 4th Discus; 10th Long Jump

Charlie Demamiel: 3rd Triple Jump; 6th 100m; 6th Discus; 13th Long Jump

Ava Marr: 4th 1100m Race Walk

Ari Hogan: 4th 100m; 7th 200m

Ash Sinclair: 5th 80m Hurdles; 10th Long Jump

12s

Jamaraki Ware: 3rd Long Jump; 4th 100m; 7th 80m Hurdles; 7th 200m; 10th High Jump; 11th Triple Jump

13s

Alani Brunt: 7th 400m; 7th 800m; 4th 3000m; 11th Long Jump; 9th Triple Jump

14’s

Beau Wheeldon: 6th 100m; 4th 200m

15’s

Jackson Beaudin: 3rd 300m Hurdles; 4th 800m; 4th 1500m; 8th Discus; 8th Javelin; 5th Shot Put

Boys Junior Relay Team - T. Patton, J. Ware, M. Brunt, A. Hogan: 5th