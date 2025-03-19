There'll be action aplenty at rail sites around Forbes this weekend as Inland Rail teams use a track closure to apply some of the finishing touches to the Stockinbingal to Parkes section of the project.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation line from Forbes to Goobang Junction will close from March 22 to 24, allowing contractor Martinus Rail to work on sites that would be hazardous if trains were running.

At the Lachlan River Bridge, plant and equipment will be delivered using heavy vehicles, after which there will be paint stripping, drilling existing beams to enable the addition of new strengthening plates, as well as the installation of new strengthening plates on the underside of the bridge.

Further south at Wirrinya, plant and equipment will be delivered using heavy vehicles, after which there will be drainage works, track tamping and track alignment.

Other sites on S2P such as the Daroobalgie Crossing Loop and Wyndham Avenue track lower will continue to undergo finishing work to access roads, landscaping and drainage during normal hours, meaning there will be no night work.

The rail possession will start at 6am on Saturday 22 March and finish 60 hours later at 6pm on Monday 24 March.

Malcolm Clark, Inland Rail Project Director, Stockinbingal to Parkes, said great strides towards completion of the Stockinbingal to Parkes section had been made due to teamwork and integration of Inland Rail and contractor Martinus Rail.

“The lion’s share of the work has been completed and the March 2025 possession will help us perform tasks which require closure of the rail line to carry out safely," Mr Clark said.

“We are committed to delivering Inland Rail South of Parkes in 2027 and I am looking forward to seeing S2P completed by the middle of this year.

“We are grateful to all of the businesses and communities who made contributions to this section of the Project and who have enabled us to achieve so much during our time here.”

For more information on the works, visit the Inland Rail works notifications page: go online to inlandrail.com.au and select Stockbingal to Parkes region.