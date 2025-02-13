By DROP SHOT!

Forbes Squash Club has returned to the courts for the year’s first comp with a short summer hit off.

Two separate competitions will be played Wednesday and Thursday evenings for five weeks with semis and finals week six. Play starts at 6PM. Results thus far follow.

Wednesday February 5: In two mega matches, Adam Cuskelly level pegged Robey McMillan fourth set 18-16 but succumbed to Robey’s persistence losing the fifth 11-15 and in a five set bout Lindy Cowhan went all with out with Matt Wright but Lindy lost the fifth 9-15.

Court 1; Markworts v CJones 13 points to 22. Will v Cooper 2-5, Noah Brown v Ellie Cowhan 1-6, Kim Chudleigh v Bec Jones 5-2, Nate Markwort v sub R Bilsborough 2-5 and in a mega match.

Court 2; RJones v Webbs 18 to 17. Riley v Louise 6-1, Lucy Robinson v Harry Bilsborough 6-1, Cam Webb v Lucas Jones 1-6 and Grace Chudleigh v Sam Webb 2-5.

Court 3; Hardys v Benticks 12 to 16. Marcus v sub W Markwort 1-6, Jono Webb v sub K Chudleigh 5-2, Bros Luke and Hunter Bilsborough had a tight three setter where Hunter snatched the third set 17-15 and Rachael Bilsborough v sub N Markwort 5-2.

These results put RJones up front on 22 points followed by CJones 18, Webbs 17, Benticks 16 Markworts 13 and Hardys 12.

Thursday evening: Big matches highlights: Shanna Nock and Lockie Jones fought on through five action-packed sets till Shanna grasped victory 16-14 and Scotty Webb scrubbed up 15-6 after he and Adam Chudleigh polished the court boards for five big sets.

Court 1: Hornerys v Pipers 26 to 11. Sam v Darryn 1-6, Wayne Bilsborough v Brendon Allegri 5-2, Tim Coombs v Pete Cowhan 2-5, John Ridley v sub Henry Willis 6-1 and Greg Ridge v Claire Bayley 6-1.

Court 2: Millers v Jones 23 to 19. Lockie v Max 1-6, Nathan Roach v Dan Bayley 2-5, Cam Dale v Lawry Brayne 4-3, Weivan Huang v Will Markwort 3-4 and Oliver Paterson v sub H Willis 5-2.

Court 3; Shaws v Dawes 26 to 15. Jake v Ollie 1-6, Jake Shaw v Jono Cannon 6-1, Mark Webb v sub J Ridley 5-2, Max Ridley v sub T Coombs 6-1, Alex Bayley v Al Carlisle 2-5 and T J Markwort v Tim Welsh 6-1.

Hornerys and Shaws lead early with 26 points apiece, just ahead of Millers on 23, Jones’ next on 19, Dawes follow with 15 then it's Pipers on 11points.

This week’s draw: team 2 v 3, 1 v 6, 4 v 5.