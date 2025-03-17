When Libby Coles decided to enter our Show's Young Woman competition in 2024, she wanted to shine the spotlight on the great event that is Forbes Show.

Last weekend Libby had the opportunity to do that, representing Forbes at zone judging, and while she won't be going further in the competition it's already offered her great opportunities.

Forbes Show Young Woman coordinators Susan Earl and Emma Gaffney say Libby did Forbes proud in Dubbo, where judges had the hard task of choosing three Young Women from 18 to represent our zone.

Young Women went through individual interviews before sharing lunch, then had on-stage interviews at a formal dinner that night.

This year's Zone 6 representatives will be Isabel Smith for Royal Bathurst Show, Sophie Cargill for Dubbo Show and Tessa Parry for Coonamble Show.

Libby said Show Young Woman was a wonderful opportunity to meet other young people doing great things in regional areas.

The year began with a development weekend in Dubbo, where representatives from each Show met and prepared for the zone judging weekend.

The radiation therapist said the zone judging weekend was a good time to reconnect with them and their support people as well.

"I initially really entered because I really wanted to highlight Forbes and the Forbes Show in particular - just to highlight how great a country show we are," Libby said.

"From there it's grown - there are so many amazing women I've met through this experience."

The Young Woman competition brings together young people doing amazing things in regional areas and for our communities and Libby has found it opens doors.

"I really want to highlight cancer care in rural areas that's - something I'm very passionate about - but it's also really developed my confidence especially in public speaking," she said.

"It's introduced me to so many other amazing people from across the state. Some of those connections that I've made are going to be connections I'm going to have for the rest of my life."

Libby has been a steward and volunteer with Forbes Show for years now and was thrilled to be its Young Woman in 2024.

"Forbes Show is something that gets me back every single year," Libby said.

"I always get home for the Forbes Show - and I always need to enter my cakes."

The Young Woman program will be available to another Forbes representative with this year's Show, with an information night now scheduled for 2 July 2025 at Club Forbes between 6.30-7.30pm for anyone who would like to know more.