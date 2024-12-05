Lachlan Valley United Physie has been busy in Sydney with national competition all of November.

Our latest competitions have been our senior girls’ national team’s championships for the 13-14yrs and 15-1st years.

Teams travel from all over Australia, to compete at Olympic Park, Homebush.

We were lucky to be able to enter a team in each of these sections for the 2024 competition season.

With a very committed and dedicated group of girls from both Condo and Forbes, the girls had been training very hard and making the weekly commitment to travel in both directions so they could train together.

With members working up from the 12yrs to make up the required entry to field the teams.

Deniesse Donaire, Emily Riches and Rachel Bilsborough all putting in the extra work all year to learn the new selection of choreography.

Our 13-14’s teams were the first to compete, doing an exceptional job, competing in B grade section E, the girls came away with 13/14 champion team first place.

Our 15/1st years were next on, this time competing in B grade section B, our girls again performed to an elite level, being awarded second place overall.

Such incredible results for these girls from the country.

We wish these girls all the best as they now prepare for senior individual champion girl.