By DROP SHOT!

Famous Forbes Squash Open on the horizon folks, scheduled for the last weekend of March, stay tuned.

Week 5 of Summer comp, played Wednesday 5 March: Half way mark teams, still plenty of time to play catch up.

Big team scores were: Hardy’s grabbed a big 24 points and Webb’s gained 19.

Showdowns and comebacks: Sam Webb went set for set for four sets with Robey McMillan til 12 points all in the final set when Robey nailed three points in a row and won the match.

Matt Wright was two sets ahead of Ellie Cowhan when Ellie regrouped, won set three and never looked back taking the match to five sets then taking the win also.

Court one: RJones v Benticks 18 to 17 points.

Riley v sub C Jones 4-3, Lindy Cowhan v sub H Bilsborough 2-5, Lucy Robinson v Hunter Bilsborough 1-6, Cam Webb v Noah Bentick 6-1 and sub L Jones v Charlie Newton 5-2.

Court two: Webbs v CJones 19 to 16.

Harry Bilsborough v Bec Jones 4-3 and Lucas Jones v sub C Newton 5-2.

Court three: Hardys v Markworts 24 to 10.

Marcus v Will 1-6, Jono Webb v Noah Brown 6-1, Luke Bilsborough v sub N Brown 6-1, Rachael Bilsborough v Nate Markwort 5-2 and Lucas Bentick v Adam Cuskelly - forfeit to Lucas.

Team spots now: Hardys lead with 95 points, CJones next on 89, Webbs follow for 86, Benticks a smidgeon behind on 85 points then it's RJones for 84 and Markworts out back with 69.

Thursday night

Big team scores: Shaws tallied a whopping 34 points and Pipers totaled a hefty 28 points.

Showdowns and comebacks: young Will Markwort and Garry Dempsey rode a see-saw for four sets, then at 10 all in the fifth Garry hit consecutive winners to clinch that set 15-10 and take the match, which was Garry’s first win in quite some time I hear.

Weivan Huang was two sets up and ahead 13-11 in the third but his opponent Al Carlisle said that’s it, and hit back taking that set 15-13 and the next two 15-11, 15-6 for the win.

Court one: Millers v Dawes 20 to 22.

Sub Regan Acret and Ollie had a hugely entertaining match which gradually slid Ollies way 4-3. Rego’s daredevil dives brought flashbacks of the great Gordo. Fantastic effort guys. Nathan Roach v Jono Cannon 1-6, Scott Webb v Brett Thomas 6-1 and sub T-J Markwort v Tim Welsh 3-4.

Court two: Jones v Pipers 21 to 28.

Max v Darryn 1-6, Dan Bayley v Bren Allegri 6-1, Lawry Brayne v Lockie Jones 2-5, Adam Chudleigh v Pete Cowhan 2-5, Deb Bryant v Claire Bayley 1-6 and Josh Haley v Henry Willis 6-1. Court three; Shaws v Hornerys 34 to 15. Jake v Sam 6-1, Jake Shaw v Wayne Bilsborough 6-1, sub L Jones v Shanna Nock 5-2, Max Ridley v Tim Coombs in a four set feast which Max won 5-2, Alex Bayley v John Ridley 1-6, Dennis Haynes v Greg Ridge 6-1 and T-J Markwort v Ken Bryant 5-2.

Team spots now: Pipers up front for 133 points, Shaws nipping their heels with 127, Dawes and Jones equal third sporting 114, Millers next with 113 and Hornerys at the rear on 100.

This week’s team draw, both nights: 6 v 3, 4 v 2, 1 v 5.