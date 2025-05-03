Racing returns to the Forbes Showground paceway this Friday, ANZAC Day, in an incredibly special event for the volunteers of the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club.

A moving ANZAC tribute, family fun day and great racing on track are all part of the plans as this historic annual meeting returns to feature on the local calendar, representing countless hours of volunteer work to restore the track and facilities since the destructive flood of November 2022.

Canowindra trainer Mat Rue has two pacers qualified in one of the day’s features, The Palmer, after success in the heats at Parkes last Friday night.

Rue was one of the trainers to attend the first trial as the Forbes club got back on track earlier this year, and paid tribute to the club’s volunteers and their work.

Their dedication to harness racing has been evident over many years and their work has paid off in having the track prepared to excellent standard.

“To be honest, they had it prepared so you could have held a race meeting that day,” Rue said of the trial day.

Forbes trainer Jason Gaffney also plans to have a couple of starters in Sanders and Devils Bling for his first home track meeting in more than two years.

“It’s pretty awesome to be back racing again,” he said.

“As a club, we’ve really knuckled down since the flood and put a lot of effort into getting where we are.”

Gaffney too says the track is in outstanding condition.

“We’ve got a real solid base under it now,” he said.

“Just by the few trials we’ve had over the past couple of months there seems to be plenty of speed in the track so we can only hope that it’s a great day and the rain stays away – even though we need it.”

The club has planned a great family day for all and are hoping the community will join them in it.

While the fields weren’t released in time for press, it’s anticipated gates will open at midday and Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club president Lex Crosby is encouraging the community to come along and enjoy the afternoon track-side.

Entry is free but the club is accepting gold coin donations for ANZAC Day poppies crocheted by volunteer Bev Parsons and they hope to see everyone on course wearing one to honour our service men and women.

A new feature of the event will be the Forbes Diggers sporting challenge, with local sporting clubs urged to nominate runners for a relay around the track.

The pacers have nominated teams in both fillies and colts divisions, with the runners to pull a gig around the track. Interest from local sports clubs was high when the event was flagged earlier in the year, so it’s hoped we’ll see them out to cheer on their runners on Friday.

The ANZAC service will be a feature of the afternoon, with racing to conclude with the main race, the Forbes Shire Council Diggers Cup.

It’s one of a series of special tribute races on the day, with others honouring those who have contributed to harness racing in Forbes over the club’s 70-year history.

2025 will again see the running of the Neville and Doreen Pellow, Pud Woods, Clarrie, Val and Peter Robb, Les Findlay and Robert and Rosemary Lee Memorials.

It will also feature the final of The Palmer honouring legendary central west race caller Bill Palmer who will be on hand to present the trophy.

Canteen and bar, free children’s entertainment on course on the day.