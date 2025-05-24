Squash

By DROP SHOT

Results of Wednesday May 7, Week 2 of the Autumn competition.

Highlight matches: Robey McMillan was two sets ahead 15-7, 15-13 when Bella Henry reversed the trend taking two sets back 17-15, 15-12 to even the score. But Robey regained dominance to win the match 15-10.

Hunter Bilsborough and Ellie Cowhan were a set apiece then Hunter gained momentum taking sets three and four 15-11, 15-13 for the win.

Court one: Markworts v Hardys 15 points to 20. Sub Hu Bilsborough, Matt Wright and Harry Bilsborough v Marcus, Josh Haley and Lindy Cowhan all 1-6 but Lucas Jones and Beth Cannon v Nate Markwort and Shane Moxey both 6-1.

Court two: Jones v Cogswells 17 to 18. Cooper v Christine 6-1, Lucy Robinson v Bec Jones 1-6 and Noah Brown v Luke Bilsborough 1-6.

Thursday evening

Highlights: Dan Bayley and Alex Doyle had a ripper five set feast. At two sets all and in the early stages of the fifth both men were equal but as Alex’s stroke play was more consistent he pulled away to a 15-6 win.

Claire Bayley and John Ridley see sawed for four long sets but Claire won on this occasion 15-11 and Brett Thomas who’s been in excellent form folks, had a three set win last week and a four set victory against Alex Bayley tonight.

Court one: Millers v JKrosses 27 to 15. Lockie Miller v Jay Kross no game, sub L Jones v Shanna Nock 5-2, Max Ridley v Tim Coombs 6-1, sub D Haynes v Adam Chudleigh 1-6 and Tim Welsh v sub H Willis 6-1.

Court two: Henry Kross v Max Jones 6-1, Jono Cannon v Regan Acret 1-6, Cam Dale v Mark Webb 5-2, sub A Chudleigh v Sandy Paterson 2-5, Claire Bayley v Sam Mackay 6-1 and sub T Welsh v Henry Willis 6-1.

Court three: Pipers v Dawes 26 points to 23. Darryn v sub M Jones 5-2, Sam Hornery v Jake shaw 3-4, Lockie Jones v sub S Nock 5-2, Pete Cowhan v Scott Webb 1-6, Oliver Paterson v Anthony Trotter 5-2 and Kimberley Chudleigh v T J Markwort 2-5.

This week’s draw: Team 3 v 4, 2 v1, 5 v 6 both nights.