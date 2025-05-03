It was such a great night, they’ve already decided to do it all again.

We’re talking, of course, about Eugowra’s Boots and Bowties Ball, hosted by the Eugowra Public School P&C.

Cath Welsh, one of the event organisers, said the night was about fun and fundraising to add to improvements to the school's sporting facilities.

The school has already received grant funding to upgrade its basketball and tennis courts, as well as its cricket nets. The group wanted to add to that.

“We thought, why not go big and have a ball?” Cath said. And what started as an ambitious idea quickly turned into a sold-out success.

“It was beautiful, the weather was beautiful, everything just came together perfectly," Cath said.

Held at the Eugowra Showground Hall, the night kicked off with entertainment from Central West musician Noah Doran, before the crowd danced under the stars with Foxxy Cleopatra keeping the party alive well into the night.

The event was backed by incredible community support, with generous donations to the raffle and auction, which was conducted by Luke Whitty.

More than $20,000 was raised for the cause, and Cath extended a heartfelt thank-you on behalf of the P&C to all sponsors, donors, and attendees who made the night possible.

"People banded together and it ended up being a great community event," she said.

Canowindra High students pitched in to make desserts, while Eugowra Public School students baked homemade brownies.

Organisers were so blown away by the support, they’ve already locked in the date for the next ball - April 11, 2026 - after overwhelming calls to bring it back.

And there's one exciting change on the horizon: the event will now also support other local community groups and committees in need of a boost.

So, boots polished and bowties ready, Eugowra, we’ll see you in 2026.