Aussie Croquet was played on Saturday 19 April 2025 with only a small number of 22 in attendance. The keen players always show up but others were either away for the Easter break or chose to stay home with family.

All three games were won by Fay Picker, Allan Jones and Frank Donohoe. Well done to those players.

Close scores of 14/13 were recorded by Allan Jones & Geoff Coles who defeated Carolyn Neilsen & Kevine Rubie and John Farah & Fay Picker who also defeated Elvy Quirk & John Browne.

14/12 scores were recorded by May Jones & Harley Stewart def Cheryl Toohey & John Farah, Allan Jones & Cheryl Toohey def Irene Riley & Harley Stewart, Fay Picker (solo) def John Farah (Solo),

14/11 scores as follows: Frank Donohoe & Vince Roberts def Marie Spry & Kevin Wenning, , Frank Donohoe & Elvy Quirk def Geoff Coles & May Jones.

14/10 scores Frank Donohoe & Fay Picker def Elvy Quirk & Carolyn Neilsen, Bill Scott (solo) def Irene Riley (solo):14/9 score was Allan Jones & Irene Riley def Marie Spry & Bill Scott: 14/8 Kevin Rubie & Neil Riley def John Browne & Vince Roberts:

World Croquet Day is being celebrated by Forbes Croquet Club on 1 May, there will be some fun games, some prizes, a light lunch will be served after in the shade area.

Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday 22 April when we celebrated the birthdays of Robin Pols and Malcolm Smith.

These two valued members were both celebrating their 90th birthdays only two days apart. Morning tea was jointly provided by Robin and Mal who celebrated whilst a special birthday cake was organised by the Croquet Club. President Elvy conveyed very best wishes to Robin and Mal and hopefully they will have many more years of health and happiness. Elvy mentioned that Robin is the longest serving member having joined the Club in 2004 whilst Mal joined the Club in 2012.

There were 43 players rolled up on Tuesday to play and help with the celebrations. All were eager to get on with the game.

There were five visitors being Catriona and David Hunt ( daughter and son in law of Robin Pols) Theo Hanbury (son of Jane) David Parsons (Son in law of Kevin & Jill Rubie) Janelle Berger (daughter of Enid Baker). A special welcome was given.

All three games on the day were won by several players namely John Farah, Neil Gilmour, Ray Martin, Peter Mackay, Elvy Quirk, Vince Roberts, Kevin Rubie and Bill Scott. A special mention must go to Peter Mackay as Peter is a relatively new players and is getting to know the game. Congratulations to all those players.

A runaway score on the day was 12/1 when Kevin Wenning defeated Belinda Facey:

10/3 scores recorded by Bill Scott& Lyall Strudwick def Sue Wade & Lyn Simmonds, Neil Riley & Bill Scott def Robin Pols & David Hunt, Allan Jones & Bill Scott def Irene Riley & Frank Donohoe: 9/4 scores recorded by John Farah & Mal Smith def May Jones & Geoff Coles, Elvy Quirk & John Farah def Catriona Hunt & Jane Hanbury, David Parsons & Neil Gilmour def Allan Jones & Ann Mackay, Elvy Quirk & Kevin Rubie def Wayne Wright & Carolyn Neilsen, Rex Toole (solo) def Neil Riley (solo), John Browne & Vince Roberts def Lyn Simmonds & Belinda Facey: 8/5 scores as follows Kevin Rubie & David Parsons def Frank Donohoe & Colleen Liebich, Peter West (solo) def Russell Anderson & Ray Burridge, Neil Riley & Vince Roberts def Sally Perry & Rex Toole, Ray Martin & Marie Spry def Belindas Facey & Irene Riley, Kevin Rubie & Ray Martin def Geoff Coles & Theo Hanbury, Enid Baker & Janelle Berger def Marie Spry & Mal Smith, Robin Pols & Ray Martin def Fay Picker & David Parsons:

There were a number of close games with 7/6 scores as well as some 11/2 scores.

Croquet is a game for young and old, age no barrier. We are looking to attract some younger players with a view to keeping the Club numbers up for the foreseeable future.

Stay well, stay safe.

By ELVY QUIRK