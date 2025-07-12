TENNIS

Forbes tennis club has hosted teams from across the region in the opening round of 2025 Intertown competition - and come away with a win based on sets won per player.

Forbes averaged 3.22 sets per player in the round, when 58 players converged on the Forbes courts on a sunny Sunday, 22 June.

Cootamundra came in second with 3.17 sets per player and Cowra third with 3.14.

Grenfell with 2.86 sets per player missed out on a podium position, while the defending champions, West Wyalong, have it all ahead after opening at 2.54 sets per player.

West Wyalong Tennis Club has collated the day's results:

Forbes' Mitchell Arndel won the men's Division 1 with five sets, 34 games for 447 points; second was Chris Haworth on 432 points with Helen Garratt third on five sets, 35 games and 428 points. Her son Kye was fourth with fourth sets, 32 games and 423 points.

Charlie Mitton won Men's Division 2 men on four sets, 34 games and 441 points, over Jayden Randall from Cowra on five sets, 34 games and 440 points.

Mitch Bowden and Zac Mahon from Cootamundra were the other two standouts in the group – Mitch on five sets 34 games for 432, and Zac on four sets 30 games for 426.

Tiago Carmo from Forbes debuted with a win in Men's Div 3, one of only two players to win all six sets, 37 games for 415 points.

Mostafa Bavafa was second with five sets, 36 games for 451 points while his son Karoush Bavafa was third on five sets 32 games for 447 points.

Lenny Iver was also on debut and claimed three sets and 26 games for 421 – all achieved on a difficult match rating of (-15) for the day.

Tiffany Skinner topped the Division 2 ladies, again one of only two players to win all six sets, 36 games for 457 points, followed by Fran Stead on three sets 33 games for 443 pts.

Fiona Boneham was third, with Leanne Livingstone fourth on three sets 29 games (same games and sets as Sally Mitton) for 426 points.

Ivy Skinner, Emma Roach, Nicole Brindle and Liz Daniher all tied next (6th) with 413 pts.

All individual scores are based on games won per set according to match difficulty - the handicap differential of players, West Wyalong Club explains.

The series is very closely contested and likely to tighten up even more with some adjustments to handicaps for rounds in Cowra in July and West Wyalong in August.

Cootamundra led on games won per player - 27.7 - and was second on sets won per player.

Forbes led the (more important) statistic of sets won (3.17), but not on games won per player (26.2).

West Wyalong scored 26.2 games, Grenfell on 26.3 and Cowra 27.9 – but the conversion into sets is the “team factor” to count, and Forbes nailed more opportunities.