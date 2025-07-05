By DROP SHOT!

Results Wednesday July 2, week 9.

Team places now: Cogswells are in front with 147, Hardys next on 146, Jones 146, and Markworts with 134.

Highlights: Shane Moxey won set one 15-13 but Bella Henry came home the stronger 15-9, 16-7 and 15-6.

Beth Cannon and Robey McMillan had a big set for set match 16-18, 15-13, 13-15 and 15-10 then at 9-10 Robey soared ahead taking the final set 15-10.

Results

Court one: Hardys v Cogswells 11-24. Marcus v Christine 2-5, Josh Haley v Ellie Cowhan 4-3 and Nate Markwort v Luke Bilsborough 1-6.

Court two: Markworts v Jones 15 to 13. Will v Cooper 1-6, Harry Bilsborough v Lucy Robinson 5-2 and Lucas Jones v Noah Brown 6-1.

Thursday evening

Team places: Millers are back in the lead with 207, H Krosses now have 191 and retain second place, Pipers with 181 are third, Jones on 169 forth, JKrosses 167 fifth and Dawes follow with 164 points.

Wons to watch: Lockie Jones and Claire Bayley.

Highlights: Adam Chudleigh was up 15-9, 15-12 against Alex Bayley then Alex hit back 17-15, 16-14. Adam gained a lead in the fifth set and secured the match 15-10.

Sub Will Markwort couldn’t quite take a set from Sandy Paterson losing 18-20, 12-15 but he won the third 15-10 only to lose the fourth set another very close 18-20.

Results

Court one: J Krosses v Dawes 16 to 12. Alex Doyle v Jake Shaw 5-1, Shanna Nock v Bren Allegri 1-6 and sub Kim Chudleigh v TJ Markwort 6-1.

Court two: H Krosses v Pipers 9 to 12. Jono Cannon v Sam Hornery 2-5, Cam Dale v Lockie Jones 1-6 and Claire Bayley v Oliver Paterson 6-1.

Court three: Millers v Jones 24 to 19. Sub O Dawes v Max 5-2, Dan Bayley v Regan Acret 2-5, Lawry Brayne v Mark Webb 5-2, sub C Bayley v John Ridley 4-3 and Tim Welsh v Henry Willlis 6-1.

This week’s draw: Team 6 v 4, 1 v3, 5 v 2.