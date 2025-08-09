CROQUET

Aussie Croquet was played on 2 August 2025 with only a small number in attendance.

Some good scores were recorded on the day and congratulations to the winners.

It was really great to see Joan Littlejohn who called in to say hello. Joan is no longer able to play but she has more than excelled in her game of croquet having won the end of year trophies and an amazing player who showed her skills but also wonderful in her friendship and fellowship in the Club. We do miss seeing her participate.

A close score of 14/13 was recorded by Bill Scott (solo) who defeated Neil Riley (solo), this was a spectacular game to watch as it could have gone either way.

14/12 scores were recorded by Elvy Quirk & Kevin Rubie def John Farah, Elvy Quirk & Cheryl Toohey def Neville Spry & Barry White, Rex Toole & Peter West def Noel Jolliffe & Frank Donohoe. Frank still plays a very competitive game.

14/11 scores as follows: Colleen Liebich (solo) def Lyn Simmonds (solo), Kevin Wenning & David West def Rex Toole (solo), Allan & May Jones def Cheryl Toohey & Robin Polls, Lyn Simmonds & Geoff Coles def Allan Jones & Kevin Wenning, Kevin Rubie & Robin Pols def John Farah & May Jones;

14/10 scores Barry White & Cheryl Toohey def Allan Jones & Robin Pols, May Jones & Kevin Wenning def Enid Baker & Peter West, Frank Donohoe & Lyn Simmonds def Colleen Liebich & John Farah, Noel Jolliffe (solo) def Neville Spry (solo), , David West (solo) def Colleen Liebich & Enid Baker;

14/9 as follows: David West & Neville Spry def Rex Toole & Bill Scott, Neil Riley & Noel Jolliffe def Geoff Coles & Frank Donohoe, Kevin Rubie & Geoff Coles def Elvy Quirk & Bill Scott, Barry White & Peter West def Enid Baker & Neil Riley.

On Tuesday, 5 August players who celebrated their birthdays for August were Geoff Coles, Fay Picker and Sally Perry. A birthday cake was enjoyed by all to celebrate the birthdays.

Golf Croquet was also played on 5 August with 32 in attendance. It was a rather breezy start and very cool but as the morning progressed it turned out to be a much warmer day.

All three games were won by Kevin Wenning, Neil Riley and Peter West. Congratulations to those players.

Scores recorded as follows: 9/4 Neil Riley & May Jones def John Farah & Helen Lupis, Frank Donohoe & Noel Jolliffe def Sue Wade & Lyn Simmonds, Margaret Dent & Peter West def Sue Jolliffe & Colleen Liebich, Mal Smith (solo) def Sue Wade & May Jones, Bill Scott & Kevin Rubie def Belinda Facey & Frank Donohoe, Helen Lupis & May Jones def Pam Thomson & Bruce Toole;

8/4 scores recorded by the following: Barry White & Mal Smith def Elvy Quirk & Robin Pols, Bruce & Rex Toole def Enid Baker & Lyall Strudwick, Evelyn Mahlo & Fay Picker def Bill Scott & Sally Perry, Kevin Wenning & John Job def David Williams & Pam Thomson, John Job & Peter West def Sally Perry & Enid Baker, Colleen Liebich & Peter West def Mal Smith & Sally Perry, Frank Donohoe & Sue Wade def Sue Jolliffe & Belinda Facey.

A runaway score was made when Lyn Simmonds & John Farah defeated David Williams & Margaret Dent 10/3.

There were many close scores of 7/6 also recorded.

A special thank you to the Forbes Council for mowing and marking our croquet lawns.

Stay warm, stay safe.

By ELVY QUIRK