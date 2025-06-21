After months of planning, fundraising and dance lessons seven gorgeous young ladies and their equally handsome partners impressed and delighted their invited guests.

The group consisted of Alana Rodgers and Luke Gerry, Julia Sullivan and Chaise Weaver, Methmi Gamage and Logan Davies, Olwyn Flick and Jamal Barnes, Bella Henry and Tylah Bond, Ella Horner-Skinner and Tyson McKinnon, Halle Molloy and Brock Maynard and they were accompanied by flower girl Eva Linsdell and page boy Huxley Wallace.

They were presented to Mrs Tara Morrison, Forbes High School Year 11 Year Advisor and PDHPE Teacher.

The nervous duos performed their feature dance, choreographed by Miss Emily Jack, to “If The World Stopped” by Foster.

They chose “Night Changes” by One Direction for their second dance which proved to be quite emotional as they chose a parent or significant other as their partner.

The young ladies looked spectacular in their exquisite gowns and the young gents wore smart single breasted Diamond Black slim fit suits, crisp white shirts, black shoes and pale pink accessories which matched the colour theme for the evening.

Mrs Maria Coleman was Master of Ceremonies for the evening and did a stellar job keeping.

Traditionally, debutante balls were formal occasions where young ladies were presented to society after learning manners and etiquette customary of the time.

Modern debutante balls still teach participants social skills but are an opportunity to raise valuable funds for charities and organisations.

The tireless efforts of each and every one of the debutantes and their partners, cooking barbeques, selling raffle tickets and more were justified with a profit of $4000 being raised from the event which will directly benefit White Ribbon Australia.

White Ribbon Australia is a social movement working to stop men's violence against women. The organisation engage men and boys to see violence against women as their problem and give them the knowledge and tools they need to fix it.

The group chose to support Club Forbes’ White Ribbon initiative.

Event coordinator, Anita Morrison, commended the group on their efforts and congratulated the family and friends for the support shown to the debutantes and their partners.

The event's monster raffle, drawn on the night, was well supported by local businesses and families who generously donated all 11 of the prizes.

1st – $500 photography voucher donated by Sharni Tolhurst & $25 Cahill’s Footwear/Euphoria Road - was won by Kristy Butler

2nd – Load of firewood donated by the Skinner Family and Forbes Pizza House Small Pizza Voucher - was won by Ashlee Dare

3rd - $150 photography voucher donated by Essjay Photography and $20 Little Extras Gift Card - was won by James Dumas

4th – Truck wash and two caps donated by Forbes Heavy Deisel and Forbes Pizza House small pizza voucher - won by Melissa Milford

5th – Stihl Esky donated by Frank Spice Autos, Wildtrak Camping Chair donated by Blue Sky Outdoors and $50 Forbes Central Butchery voucher - won by Maryanne Jarrick

6th – Willa Blue beauty pack and voucher - Gloria Haywood

7th – Blush Organics beauty bag and gift card - Jack Dare

8th – Shirt pack, sock pack and wallet donated by Gunns Menswear, Meek & Me caps and keyboard mat donated by Allure On Main and Forbes Pizza House voucher - Kerry Acheson

9th – Natio gift pack and cooler bag donated by Flannery’s Pharmacy, Meek & Me caps and keyboard mat donated by Allure On Main annd Forbes Pizza House voucher - Cooper Reid

10th – Hair care pack donated by V’Air Hair Salon, $25 Cahill’s Footwear/Euphoria Road and Forbes Pizza House voucher - Georgia Kelly

11th – MD Steel bundle and $100 voucher donated by Loomzy’s Fish N Fix - Trish Milford

Thanks are also extended to Bernardis Marketplace, Achesons Mitre 10 and Club Forbes for the generous support of fundraising activities and in kind donations.