State Member for Orange Phil Donato has taken the fight against a proposal to build an Energy from Waste plant in Parkes to Parliament House.

He says there are residents in the town who have legitimate concerns about the facility and its potential impacts on health and the environment, and they "must not be dismissed".

Mr Donato delivered a five minute speech on the issue during the Private Members' Statements session in NSW Parliament on 28 May.

"It is nature and right that the public seeks to understand the impacts, the benefits and the potential risks from any proposed Energy from Waste infrastructure," he said.

"My office has taken receipt of a number of emails and phone calls regarding the proposal, some in favour and some against.

"Transparency, rigorous assessment and ongoing community consultation are critical for any development and as an elected representative I owe it to the communities I represent to get all the facts, listen carefully and make decisions which is supported by both science and social responsibility."

If the project is approved, Mr Donato said, it will reduce pressure on Sydney's landfills, that are expected to run out of space by 2030, while also providing energy and steam, and create skilled local jobs

"But with opportunity must come assurances and accountability," he said.

"Residents of Parkes have raised legitimate questions about air quality, emissions control and long-term safety of the Energy from Waste plant being proposed for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

"These concerns must not be dismissed - they must be thoroughly addressed through the planning and environmental assessment processes.

"If I am not satisfied the most stringent of emissions and pollutions standards can be met and maintained, I won’t be supporting it, plain and simple.

"The consultation and planning processes cannot be rushed, and if after balanced and informed consideration the Parkes community decide they do not want an energy from waste plant it in their backyard - then their wishes need to be respected by the state."

Mr Donato said he is continuing the dialogue with the office of the Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe MLC, seeking to have an EPA-led community consultation process to assist Parkes residents with questions they may have regarding the health and environmental aspects of the proposed facility.