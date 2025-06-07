Motorists are being reminded to drive safely over the King's Birthday long weekend as double demerit points come into force.

Double demerits will be in operation from Friday 6 June until Monday 9 June (inclusive) for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.

School zones are in operation on Friday 6 June and additional penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones.

Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Mitchell Gage has indicated that Police will also be targeting the 'four Ds' of road users including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.

"Around 95 per cent of crashes in NSW are the result of behaviour - like driving too fast for the conditions, falling asleep behind the wheel or being impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

"Too often we see the tragic aftermath of drivers making poor decisions. We want everyone to make it to and from their destinations safely this long weekend.

"There will be more Police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing," Sergeant Gage said.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that drivers should make sure that they are fit to drive before getting behind the wheel, are focused on the driving task whilst on the road and that their vehicle is in good working condition.

"Drivers should ensure that they are well rested and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol before they get behind the wheel. While driving, focus on driving. Don't allow yourself to be distracted by your mobile phone, follow the road rules and drive at a speed suitable to conditions. Please make sure that you and your passengers are buckled up.

"Drivers should also check that their vehicle is ready for the journey too - check the brakes and tyres, check the levels of your engine oil, coolant and windscreen washer reservoir, make sure all your lights and indicators are working and ensure you have clear view," Ms Suitor said.

Since their introduction in 1997, double demerit points have proven to be an effective deterrent to unsafe driving during busy holiday periods. Research has showed that casualty crashes (where someone is killed or injured) decreased 30 per cent when double demerit points were in operation.