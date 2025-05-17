HEAVY rain and challenging conditions didn’t deter the Life Pharmacy Group (LPG) team from hitting the road for the 10th annual Beyond Bitumen Rally, raising funds and awareness for Beyond Blue.

The Beyond Bitumen Rally entourage of 72 vehicles travelled almost 2000 kilometres from Taree to Port Stephens via Grafton and Armidale (March 27 to 31).

The Cavaliers, which includes LPG CEO Michael Flannery and Chief Operating Officer Warwick Marx, raised more than $34,000 for the charity this year, taking out the highest fundraising honours for an individual participating car.

“We’ve been taking part in the Beyond Bitumen Rally for seven years now,” Life Pharmacy Group CEO, Michael Flannery, said.

“It all started after a mate of mine shared his mental health battles and the role Beyond Blue played in supporting him during his darkest times. It didn’t take us long to find ourselves a car and The Cavaliers was formed.”

Men are three times more likely to take their lives in Australia, while remoteness is a major contributing factor.

Growing up in regional Australia, The Cavaliers understand the importance of checking in on friends and seeking the appropriate support.

“Most of us grew up in the bush and this rally is a great opportunity to hit the road with our mates, see parts of the country we may not have experienced previously, support communities along the way, and raise money for Beyond Blue,” Michael said.

“Our industry peers have always been very supportive and without them, we wouldn’t have reached our fundraising target. Thank you to our major sponsors Life Pharmacy Group, Chemists Own of the DBG Health Group, and the Independent Pharmacies of Australia Group.

“As a team we’re very proud to have raised more than $200,000 for the rally over the past seven years, and we’re thankful for the support we’ve received from our colleagues, friends, and families along the way.”

Since its inception, the Beyond Bitumen Rally has raised more than 3.5 million dollars for charity.