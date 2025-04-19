Every month the Central West Credit Union celebrates a young sports achiever, and at the Sportsperson of the Year awards the spotlight was on Eli Bowden Boland.

Eli was one of 33 players chosen to train in the NSW rugby league development squad in 2024.

The St Laurence's student was selected first in the Wilcannia-Forbes diocese team, then to play for Polding representing Catholic schools.

He's been playing rugby league for Red Bend JRL since the age of four and his club team had a great season in 2024.

Eli is also a keen and accomplished rugby union player and achiever in athletics.

Our other Central West Credit Union monthly achievers of 2024 were: Ava Dunn (athletics), Sage King (water skiing), Lenny Iyer (swimming), Hayden Duggan (motorbike racing), Harper Piggott (soccer), Mason McMillan (athletics), Mason Redfern (motorbike racing), Leo Dwyer (all rounder), Annabelle Teague (lawn bowls), Max Ridge (athletics).