Students and staff at Forbes Public School are celebrating as they return to their upgraded school two and a half years on from the destructive 2022 Central West floods, with major school improvements making way for the removal of dozens of demountables.

The flood rebuild features 14 refurbished classrooms, library upgrades, an upgraded school canteen, 12 new air conditioning units and two new bubbler stations.

The school’s toilet facilities have also been upgraded with new water-saving toilets and taps, handbasins, and partitions.

The project also included updating 11 school buildings with new doors, fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring, and essential electrical infrastructure upgrades.

These improvements involved repainting and refurbishment of the shade structure, resurfacing the main sports court, landscaping of outdoor play areas, and the installation of new seating.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the government was committed to returning vital infrastructure to communities in the central west.

“After the devastation of the 2022 floods, it is fantastic that we are now welcoming students and teachers back to permanent, upgraded facilities at Forbes Public School," Minister Car said.

“The floods have been particularly impactful for our regional communities, who have faced a difficult road to recovery."

Forbes Public School principal Megan Staples acknowledged the impact the floods had on the school and wider community.

“The time since has been an incredible testament to the dedication of our staff, the resilience of our students and the wonderful support from our wider school community.

“Thank you again for your patience, understanding and support.

“We cannot wait for students to resume their learning journeys today and embark on an exciting new chapter for Forbes Public School.”

Overall, 1,050 litres of fresh paint was applied across interior and exterior walls and surfaces, and 1,080 square metres of new flooring was installed.

All demountables used for the temporary school will begin to be removed next month, and planning to remove all 26 demountables, including those on the school oval, is underway and on track for completion by Term 3.

Once cleared, the oval will be topsoiled and turfed, returning outdoor space for students and the school community to enjoy.

Member for Orange Phil Donato said he was pleased to see the school upgraded and returned to the community.

“This has been a difficult time for Forbes and the wider Central West community as we chart the long road to recovery from the 2022 floods," he said.

Duty MLC for Orange Stephen Lawrence described the good news as a welcome boost for students, families and teachers in the long recovery.