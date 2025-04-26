The downward pressure on Forbes petrol prices has continued with E10 as low as 156.9 cents a litre in the past week.

The average price across local petrol stations at the start of the week was 166 cents per litre compared to a whopping 194.9 in Parkes.

"This is the reality of petrol prices in Australia," NRMA's Peter Khoury said.

"It's good news for Forbes, not good news for Parkes."

Forbes prices have dropped across the board since the opening of a new petrol station, and the reopening of a flood-damaged one about a month ago.

They opened with prices about 173.9 cents a litre for E10, and this week have plunged further.

In fact, some of the prices Forbes has seen are below the wholesale price, Mr Khoury said, and motorists should take advantage of that.

"156 is below the wholesale price so that's very cheap - it's definitely worth filling up while they're at those prices," he said.

"Every chance you get to get cheaper petrol is so important for family budgets."

The message for Parkes motorists is a common sense one, if you have any reason to be going to Forbes plan to fill up there.

"It's entirely consistent with what we see with petrol prices in Australia," Mr Khoury said.

"Effectively every town is its own market and that's just playing out - fortunately and unfortunately.

"We hope that competition continues and we hope that Parkes gets to see some of it as well."