Forbes High is one of 10 regional and rural public schools in the state being recognised for academic improvement after the 2024 HSC.

From 452 public high schools with some 68,000 Year 12 students, Forbes High’s HSC results stood out for increasing the number of students achieving in the high bands of the HSC - with consistent growth over the past seven years.

Principal Kathleen Maksymczuk who enjoyed teaching Advanced English with the Class of 2024 herself, says it’s been a team effort.

“I think for us, it’s a really strong focus on that really strong support that we offer our students,” Mrs Maksymczuk said.

“I think we have a nice opportunity as a school - as a little bit smaller in size - that we really know our students incredibly well.”

Students receive regular one-on-one mentoring and take part in a weekly senior student success program to develop their study skills and manage the workload and stress that can be a big factor when it comes to the HSC.

“The HSC is a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Mrs Macsymczuk said, and that’s a message she shares with every student group as they start Year 11.

“We need to prepare ourselves and we need to be working steadily … it’s that constant work over the two years that really it leads to that success.

“We really work with our students to choose subjects that they’re interested in and a play to those strengths and that’s a really significant part of the HSC - choosing what you’re good at, choosing what you’re interested in you naturally do thrive in those environments as well,” Mrs Maksymczuk said.

That includes offering a diverse curriculum even with the comparatively small number of students, with the support of Aurora College or through distance education where necessary.

It also includes supporting students who aren't sure what direction they want to take to keep their options open through education.

"It just gives you that that that chance to be able to make those decisions," Mrs Macsymczuk said.

"And even if you have thought that this is exactly where I want to go to as my career path, if it doesn't quite work out that way, well, there's always those supports and those opportunities to change our minds and to do different things as well."

The experiences of the past five years - from COVID lockdowns to devastating floods - have really honed the school's focus on supporting their students.

"We are really aware that these particular year group has been through significant COVID lockdowns, and significant flood events across our community," Mrs Macsymczuk said.

"I think it's just what we do, you know, we’re a really strong supporting school who works with every student who walks through our doors and offers them the best absolute best supports that we can to get them to have those best educational outcomes."

None of it would be possible without a group of teachers who have both expertise in teaching for and marking the HSC, and a willingness to support students in their senior years.

They give their time from Monday afternoon homework centre to holiday workshops and after-school projects.

"We have incredibly committed staff," Mrs Macsymczuk said.

The school received formal congratulations from NSW Minister for Education Prue Car and Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar.

“These are outstanding results for students in our NSW public schools," Minister Car said.

“We want every child in NSW to achieve their full potential in our world-class public schools. With a qualified teacher in front of them, explicitly teaching from the knowledge-rich curriculum they can do that.

“We are setting high expectations for our schools and students across the board, to ensure students aim high and work hard to meet their potential."

NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar recognised these achievements could only be accomplished through strong leadership and committed, professional staff who share a unified vision for ongoing school improvement.

“These accomplishments are not achieved alone. It takes the combined efforts of the entire school staff in delivering exceptional learning experiences in every classroom that both challenge and nurture our students’ growth," he said.