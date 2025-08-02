The world’s ultimate “feel good” event is on again and Forbes’ Michael Coles is headed to Germany to be part of it.

Organisers herald the World Transport Games as an international celebration of second chances, resilience and the gift of life, and a 120-strong Australian team is taking part this August.

It’s nearly 10 years since Michael received a life-saving live transplant and this will be his second Games.

He discovered the great competition and camaraderie they offer when Perth had hosting honours two years ago, and he made the trip west to be part of it.

He followed that up with participation in the Australian Transplant Games in Canberra in 2024.

“It was terrific,” Michael said in summary of the chance to connect through sport with people who’d also had a transplant.

“I’m very happy to be part of it and I’m very fortunate.”

Michael was in his mid-50s when he had hepatopulmonary syndrome, his body’s ability to transport oxygen drastically affected by liver disease.

A liver transplant was his only option, and in 2016 he was incredibly grateful to receive one.

“I’m very fortunate to get one and I’ve had a good outcome, which makes it very good,” Michael said.

Recovery was hard, with three months in intensive care and another in the respiratory ward, and while Michael wasn’t able to return to the building trade he considers himself very fortunate to come so far.

He now drives a school bus and serves as president of Bowlie where he’s a regular player.

Lawn bowls isn’t one of the sports on offer at the world games, but Michael will be competing in the French sport of pétanque, along with darts and 10-pin bowls.

“It’s very different for me,” he said.

“I’ve done a bit of pétanque but not a great deal … but it’s more the competing rather than being the best in the world.”

Team Transplant Australia has more than 120 participants including organ recipients, bone marrow and stem cell recipients, donor families, living donors and supporters.

The youngest member is just six years old, the oldest 82. Both were also liver transplant recipients.

One team member is marking an incredible 51 years since their kidney transplant.

While it's a tough topic to tackle, organisers highlight that the World Transplant Games shine a light on the power of organ and tissue donation, to save lives and give people a chance to live them fully.

To register as an organ and tissue donor, you can go online to www.donatelife.gov.au and do talk to your family about your decision.