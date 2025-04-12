By DROP SHOT

This year’s annual Forbes Squash Open, now the 16th since its inception by Garry Dempsey and the Forbes Squash and Sporting Club committee back in 2010, has drawn top competitors from as far afield as Sydney and Melbourne to our local courts.

A total of 66 players from across NSW and Victoria gathered at the club over the weekend of play across five grades in men's and ladies divisions. The tournament also saw many local talents competing across all divisions.

Unfortunately Shepparton’s Benjamin Ratcliffe, last year's open winner, was unable to attend to defend his title however two highly ranked players in Brad Fullick of Sydney and Melbourne’s Tate Norris were happy to contest the open grade and in the final they certainly provided some very entertaining squash at an amazing skill level.

Brad was the winner three sets to one.

We are extremely fortunate to have such players attending our open and rising star of Australian Squash Parkes lad Henry Kross gave remarkable performances in the open division resulting in his taking third place.

Dubbo's Eric Reynolds also proved a worthy adversary taking the Open plate.

Bankstown’s Jennifer Condie several times winner of the ladies open final here played in the men’s open division this year.

But Sydney's Jessica Rogerson winner of this years ladies Open final and her opponent runner up, Canberra's Lauren Illig, both displayed excellent ability on the court while talented junior Jade Reynolds of Dubbo achieved third place.

Two junior players displaying ability beyond their years are Parkes boys Max and Lockie Jones.

Max won the men's state grade defeating Canberra's Daniel Conlin and Lockie was runner up of men's B final, winner being Darron Lane.

Men's A final was between our local Wayne Bilsborough and a somewhat younger winner Conner Moriarty.

Men's C finals winner was Cooper Kelly runner up Craig Kelly.

Ladies A winner Shanna Nock of Parkes and runner up Barbara Murphy of Sydney. Ladies B winner Kara Evans runner up Donna Lane. Ladies C winner Jo Cabbon of Parkes and runner up was Deb Bryant of Forbes.

The event also used Parkes courts for some Saturday morning matches well assisted by Jay and Judy Kross and Adam Chudleigh for the snacks delivery.

Back in Forbes Saturday and Sunday, players were supplied with delicious breakfast and lunch thanks to Lindy, Kim and sponsors including Bakehouse, Bernardies IGA, Forbes Sportsmans Hotel and major sponsor Forbes Shire Council.

2025 Forbes Open Results

Men's Open: 1st Bradley Fullick; 2nd Tate Norris; 3rd Henry Kross; 4th Jay Kross; 5th Eric Reynolds; 6th Darryn Piper; 7th Jennifer Condie.

Men's State: 1st Max Jones; 2nd Daniel Conlin; 3rd Darby Scoble; 4th Regan Acret; 5th Brad Bennett; 6th Garry Piggott; 7th Aaron Matthes.

Men's A Grade: 1st Conner Moriarty; 2nd Wayne Bilsborough; 3rd Tim Toohey; 4th Danny Bilsborough; 5th Cameron Toole; 6th Adrian Simmons; 7th Clint Barrell.

Men's B Grade: 1st Darron Lane; 2nd Lockie Jones; 3rd Patrick Corme; 4th Chris McQuie; 5th Will Markwort; 6th Laurence Brayne; 7th Tim Coombs.

Men's C Grade: 1st Cooper Kelly; 2nd Craig Kelly; 3rd Josh Hayley; 4th Kris Gorman; 5th Tim Welsh; 6th Tjay Markwort; 7th Ashton McQuie.

Women's Open: 1st Jessie Rogerson; 2nd Lauren Illig; 3rd Jade Reynolds; 4th Georgia Lane.

Women's A Grade: 1st Shanna Nock; 2nd Barbara Murphy; 3rd Jessica Cowled; 4th Isabelle Cowhan.

Women's B Grade: 1st Kara Evans; 2nd Donna Lane; 3rd Claire Bayley; 4th Lisy Toole; 5th Alex Bayley; 6th Mel Cowhan.

Women's C Grade: 1st Jo Cabban; 2nd Debbie Bryant; 3rd Lindy Cowhan; 4th Ellie Cowhan; 5th Colleen Campbell; 6th Lucy Cowhan; 7th Brianna Celledoni.